Which version should players buy? Pokemon Brilliant Diamond vs. Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be just like other sets of the franchise, with notable differences between the two games.

These are the first Pokemon main series games made by a studio other than Game Freak. ILCA has been given the green light to deliver remakes of Generation IV's beloved Diamond and Pearl.

Which version should one purchase? The differences should fall along the lines of the originals, meaning the choice will probably come down to version-exclusive Pokemon. If that's the case, Brilliant Diamond is the way to go.

The differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

A promotional image for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. (Image via ILCA)

It is safe to assume that Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will have the same exclusive Pokemon that were found in the original versions released back in 2006.

That means Brilliant Diamond's version-exclusive Pokemon are:

Seel, Dewgong, Scyther, Scizor, Murkrow, Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Poochyena, Mightyena, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Kecleon, Cranidos, Rampardos, Honchkrow, Stunky, Skunktank, and Dialga

Exclusives for Shining Pearl include:

Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Pinsir, Misdreavus, Houndour, Houndoom, Stantler, Spheal, Sealeo, Walrein, Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Mismagius, Glameow, Purugly, and Palkia.

It is just a starting list based on the first Diamond and Pearl games. If Pokemon from other regions are coming to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there may be even more exclusives.

Which version should players buy?

A promotional image for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond. (Image via ILCA)

Brilliant Diamond will simply be a better option as it has some of the more popular and powerful Pokemon as exclusive finds. Scizor, Tyranitar, and Dialga are more than enough to put it ahead of Shining Pearl.

Born ~ Lukas @bornwarweg I'm still struggling with the decision if I should buy brilliant diamond or shining pearl.Both have version exclusive Pokémon I want I'm still struggling with the decision if I should buy brilliant diamond or shining pearl.Both have version exclusive Pokémon I want

While the likes of Houndoom and Salamence are enticing, the overall list of exclusive Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond is far better than those included in Shining Pearl.

giuso⁷ 🍁 @liebemaze Which one should I buy between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? 😭 Which one should I buy between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? 😭

Both options come with the same pre-order bonus, regardless of where players purchase their copy from. And with trading being much easier now than ever before, picking one version over the other might not matter at all.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

