How to easily redeem Order of Heroes item set for free in Fire Emblem Engage

There is a lot of free loot for players to get their hands on in Fire Emblem Engage once the title officially goes live on January 20, 2023. One such reward is the Order of Heroes item set that players can redeem for free before the game’s launch.

However, the code to redeem the rewards is only available for a limited period of time and will be active for just 150 days.

Those inserting the code beyond the mentioned time frame will be unable to redeem the rewards and acquire the set.

This guide goes over all the rewards available in the Order of Heroes item set in Fire Emblem Engage and how to redeem them.

Fire Emblem Engage Order of Heroes item set rewards

Listed below are the rewards you will receive upon redeeming the Order of Heroes item set in Fire Emblem Engage:

The Fólkvangr weapon

The Fensalir weapon

The Nóatún weapon

The Alfonse S-rank Bond Ring

The Sharena S-rank Bond Ring

The Anna S-rank Bond Ring

Redeeming Order of Heroes Item set in Fire Emblem Engage

To redeem the Order of Heroes Item set in the game, you will be required to:

Make your way to the Android or iOS store and download and install the Fire Emblem Heroes app on your device. You will then be required to make your way through the tutorial missions and gain access to the Home Screen, where you will have to click on the Quest & Missions icon that is present on the button on the right.

Then clicking on the Coin icon at the top, you will need to link your Nintendo account to the app by clicking on the “Create/Link a Nintendo Account.” This will automatically redirect you to the My Nintendo Rewards screen, and you can redeem a Nintendo Switch Game Bonus Code and 5 Orbs for no additional cost.

Once you have clicked on redeem, you will be given a 16-digit Download Code, which you will need to use on your Nintendo Switch eShop. There Enter Code tab will be located at the bottom left of the screen.

Finally, you will need to launch Fire Emblem Engage and then make your way to Somniel, which will only unlock after chapter 3, Upon entering it, you will be automatically rewarded with the Order of Heroes Item Set in the game. You will then be able to check your settings tab to view all the items you were able to redeem with the code.

As mentioned, those looking to redeem the item set in Fire Emblem Engage will be required to do so within the limited time period. The code will only be active for 150 days, starting at 5 pm PT, January 19, 2022. Hence, players are advised to avail of this exclusive set of rewards within the specified time frame.

