Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Dual Swords guide - Martial arts, movesets, best builds, and more

Wo long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest game in the souls-like genre that launched on March 3, 2023. The game has received a mixed reception thus far, considering how PC players have complained about how wonky the controls are on Mouse and Keyboard. Fortunately, PC console players and controller players don't face the same problem.

Given that many players across the globe are crazy about souls-like games, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is just another day in the office for these hardcore gamers. Naturally, players tend to have a preference in terms of weapon choice when progressing through a souls-like game. Wo Long offers a wide variety of equipment with different moves and skillsets.

One of the weapons included in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the Dual Swords. These two sharp blades bring in a lot of offensive power, given that the character can wield some sharp, heavy steel. Players can only equip a specific amount skills in every other game.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Dual Swords guide

Every weapon in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has a wide selection of martial arts and movesets to utilize. In addition, each skill is unique to the weapon you select. This guide will break down everything you need to know about Dual Swords.

Martial Arts

First Boss Battle (Image via Keoi Tecmo)

Martial Arts in Wo Long serve as the weapons' skills in-game. Each heavy-hitting item has unique abilities depending on which blade you are equipped with. Some can be used in charging situations, while others can be for a strategic battle approach. It all comes down to your preference and playstyle. Here's the full list of skills:

Beckoning Pine - Move to the side, then perform a slashing attack while flipping.

- Move to the side, then perform a slashing attack while flipping. Goose Helix - Corkscrew diagonally into the air, then perform multiple strikes.

- Corkscrew diagonally into the air, then perform multiple strikes. Gust Rush - Quickly jump forward and perform a strike.

- Quickly jump forward and perform a strike. Sudden Tornado - Jump forward, then perform a spinning attack.

- Jump forward, then perform a spinning attack. Swift Lightning - Advance and release a combo attack using each weapon.

- Advance and release a combo attack using each weapon. Whirlwind Advance - Advance while rotating your body, continuously cutting surrounding enemies.

- Advance while rotating your body, continuously cutting surrounding enemies. Wild Storm - Swing your weapon continuously, then strike forward. The number of attacks will increase when you repeatedly press the attack button.

- Swing your weapon continuously, then strike forward. The number of attacks will increase when you repeatedly press the attack button. Willow Wind - Cut forward, then quickly step back.

Movesets

Movesets in combat (Image via Keoi Tecmo)

While equipping Martial Arts in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will make your character more powerful, you can never go wrong with returning to the basics. Every weapon in the game has basic movesets that utilize light and heavy attacks. Like many hack-and-slash games, both types of moves can be used in a chain of attacks or a combo. Here's a list of the move combinations.

Chain Attack - Spam Quick Attack 7 times.

- Spam Quick Attack 7 times. Light to Heavy Attack - Use the Quick Attack followed by a Spirit Attack.

- Use the Quick Attack followed by a Spirit Attack. Heavy Attack - Use the Spirit Attack.

- Use the Spirit Attack. Running Attack - Sprint towards the enemies, then spam Quick Attack until the combo ends.

- Sprint towards the enemies, then spam Quick Attack until the combo ends. Jump Attack - Jump, then hit Quick Attack mid-air before dropping down.

- Jump, then hit Quick Attack mid-air before dropping down. Heavy Jump Attack - Jump, then hit Spirit Attack mid-air before dropping down.

- Jump, then hit Spirit Attack mid-air before dropping down. Deflect Counterattack - While shielding yourself, perfectly time the enemy's attack before it hits you, then tap on Dodge. Successfully timing this action to match an enemy's attack allows you to redirect the attack as a deflect.

- While shielding yourself, perfectly time the enemy's attack before it hits you, then tap on Dodge. Successfully timing this action to match an enemy's attack allows you to redirect the attack as a deflect. Low Body Hit - This move will require a combo of two Running Attacks followed up by a Spirit Attack, then ended with a Deflect Counterattack.

Best Build

Before we reveal our best build, players should take this section of the article with a grain of salt. Building your character to the best it can be will fully depend on your preferences.

Since Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty only allows players to use two Martial Arts Skills on each weapon, we can only choose so much. While wielding Dual Swords, it's best to equip the Sudden Tornado and Willow Wind skills. It's a nice balance of offense and defense.

Sudden Tornado makes you jump forward towards the enemies while spinning in mid-air and hitting them with lethal blows. Naturally, this will put you in a dangerous situation, considering you'd be beside the enemies after pulling off the move.

Having Willow Wind equipped can get you out of a sticky situation. While dealing damage to the enemy, your character will quickly flee from the hostiles. Hitting Sudden Tornado, followed by Willow Wind, is a great way to deal lots of damage while escaping an inevitable death.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty joins the list of soul-like games for avid genre fans to beat. Buckle up and prepare to re-learn another challenging game with players raging.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Poll : 0 votes