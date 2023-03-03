How to change the look of weapons and armor (transmog) in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest action RPG from Team Ninja, which is set in The Three Kingdoms Era (184 A.D.). You must traverse the demon-infested lands and use myriad weapons to defeat them. The game even features a transmog system that allows you to change the look of your weapons while retaining their stats.

You gain access to the Blacksmith in the Hidden Village during the early parts of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Interact with him and navigate to the Decorate tab in the menu. This will allow you to alter the weapon looks at the cost of 1000 copper. It is an in-game currency that is easily accumulated by progressing through the game.

Changing the weapon looks in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty includes a vast variety of weapons like Dual Swords, Javelins, Sabers, Bows, and more. It is natural to have a favorite type that is not only potent but looks stylish while vanquishing enemies. Fortunately, the game allows you to change the look of it as well.

Use the following steps to alter the look of a particular weapon:

Head to the Hidden Village in the game and interact with the Blacksmith. You will notice these options: Upgrade, Embedment, Decorate, Salvage, Sell, and Buy. Select Decorate option. This will open up a new menu wherein you can switch between weapons and armor with the D-pad (on the controller). Selecting the desired weapon will open up a small menu with options such as Decorate, Remove, Register as Favorite, Lock, Filter, and Send to Storehouse. Choose Decorate and all the look options will be displayed. Selecting the look you prefer will cost you 1000 copper.

You can use the Blacksmith to upgrade your weapon as well. Feel free to refer to this comprehensive guide to upgrade your weapon in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Apart from the weapons, you can wield spells from categories like Wood Phase, Metal Phase, Fire Phase, Earth Phase, and Water Phase.

Each of the aforementioned categories comprises fourteen skills. This article covers some of the best skills in the Fire Phase. You can use any one of your choice to gain an edge in the nail-biting battles of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

The game introduces a Morale Rank system that acts as a pre-requisite for participating in missions. It is the best indicator of your level and every enemy you encounter also has a Morale Rank. The better it is, the higher are your chances of defeating enemies and unlocking more skills from each category.

You can invade other players' game sessions too, as is the tradition with many souls-like games. You can peruse this article to delve into the details of how to invade in this game. To use this feature, you will need to progress the storyline to the point where you face Zhang Jiao.

If you are inclined to gain all the trophies/achievements in the game, you need not worry about any PVP-related trophies as defeating AI opponents' invasion also counts towards the achievement called Eye for an Eye. It has no difficulty setting, hence acquiring all achievements will depend on your fluency with the title.

More about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest action RPG in the reins of the Nioh series from Team Ninja. You can therefore expect high-intensity battles that will test your patience and combat skills. To compensate for the higher difficulty levels, the game supplements you with a wide variety of weapons and abilities.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is garnering fairly positive reviews from players and media outlets. It pits you against vicious demonic forces and transports you to 184 A.D China. You will face a slew of enemies throughout your journey that are intricately designed and thematic.

This action RPG is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check it out if you enjoy a formidable challenge and are an avid fan of games like Bloodborne, Dark Souls, Nioh, and more.

Poll : 0 votes