Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty guide - What is Morale Rank and how to raise it

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features a unique Morale Rank system, which must be built up every time you enter a stage. The system is a direct reflection of not only your strength in-game, but the foes you’re going to do battle with as you progress through the game.

While Wo Long is an incredibly challenging Soulslike, learning how the Morale Rank system works will make things just a bit easier. It’s a system that you should definitely take the time to learn, and we’ve got you covered when it comes to this particular feature.

Essentially, if you have a higher Morale Rank than your opponent, you’ll deal more damage. So, here’s what you need to know about the system and how to raise it in Wo Long.

What is Morale Rank in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

Each time you begin a stage in Wo Long, your morale rank will reset back down to 0. As stated above, Morale Rank is a reflection of your strength and your opponents. If your opponent has a higher Morale Rank, they’re going to be much harder to defeat than enemies who are at or below your rank.

For further clarity, you can find this number right above your HP bar, so it’s easy to spot. If you encounter foes that have a higher Morale Rank than you in Wo Long, you may wish to retreat and fight other enemies instead. But how can you increase your Morale Rank?

It comes from defeating enemies, landing Fatal Strikes, successful Martial Arts, Spirit Attacks, and activating/marking Battle Flags in Wo Long. Being successful in combat and defeating foes goes a long way to increasing Morale Rank in the game.

Speaking of Fatal Strikes, if you land these on your opponents, you can lower their morale, which can make them much easier to defeat. If your Morale Rank is higher, then you deal more damage to them.

The system goes from 1-20, and getting it to 20 in a single mission for the very first time will unlock a trophy. As you defeat enemies, you’ll see the circle surrounding your Morale Rank filling up. If your opponents land Critical Strikes on you, you will lose Morale Rank.

Should you die at a particular stage, your Morale Rank will drop, but it won’t go lower than your Fortitude Ranking. If your Fortitude Rank is 2, you can’t drop lower than that number.

You can increase your Fortitude by finding Battle Flags and Marking Flags as well. Battle Flags are your checkpoints, and increase your Fortitude by a few points whenever you raise the Flag. These generally tend to reward you with 2-3 Morale.

Marking Flags are more of a challenge in the game, as they're generally found in obscure locations and reward you with 1 Morale. Considering that they're near optional, but worthwhile challenges, these are still worth seeking out.

It’s certainly worth putting in the effort at each stage of Wo Long to increase your Morale Rank. If you outrank your enemies, you will hit them harder, and while you can lose that rank, if you play smart and avoid Critical Strikes, you will continue to grow in power and overwhelm most enemies.

