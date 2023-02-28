Guide to defeat Fengxi in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The latest demo of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, released a few days ago, featured three major bosses and one key area of the game. One of the major bosses in the demo and the main game is Fengxi, the mighty demon Boar.

This article provides a detailed guide to help players beat the boss more easily. Although the demo is over, Fengxi will also be present in the main game as an early game boss, making it crucial for players to learn the movesets and essential tactics to make the boss fight easier.

A brief guide to defeat Fengxi, the demon boar in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The fight against Fengxi in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is not a particularly challenging one. In fact, it might be easier than Zhuyan. Being familiar with a few key aspects of the boss fight can make it much easier for you to overcome the boss.

The moveset for Fengxi in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is as follows:

The boss has a charging attack where it will rush towards you from one end of the arena to another. This charging attack can be deflected even though the timing window is very small.

The boss has a sweeping attack whenever you try to hit it from behind. Fengxi also has a tail sweep that it uses upon getting hit from behind.

The boss also has two perilous attacks that you need to be careful about. The first is one where it rises on its hind legs and slams onto you. The second perilous attack is when the boss charges towards you while glowing red. Both the perilous attacks can be deflected very easily to stun Fengxi.

One of the best things about this boss is that the arena is very big, which gives you a lot of space to play around. Apart from that, every other ability of the boss is so well-telegraphed that you can probably beat it in just a few tries.

There is one other trick that can be used to easily take down Fengxi in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. By the time you face this boss, you will have access to the Divine Spirit. The Divine Spirit deals a significant amount of damage and should be used in this fight.

To defeat Fengxi in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you first need to reduce its health to around 50%. Once you've done that, activate the Divine Spirit to deal massive damage and take out around 45% of the boss's health in one shot. The remaining 5% can be taken out with just two regular attacks. Keep in mind that the Divine Spirit's attacks have a short range, so it's best to use it when the boss is cornered to deal maximum damage.

This is all there is to the boss, and it will be a relatively easy battle even if you are new to the Souls-like genre.

