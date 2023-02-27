How to defeat Zhuyan in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's demo version introduced the opening section of the game which included Zhuyan as one of the primary bosses. He looks very similar to Guardian Ape from Sekiro.

Hence, a brief guide on how to defeat Zhuyan has been discussed briefly in this article. The boss is not that hard, but the small arena and his aggressive moveset can make things a bit difficult.

This is one of the early game bosses, meaning players cannot access enough healing items. This means making the smallest mistakes will be brutally punished in this fight.

A brief guide to defeating Zhuyan in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Zhuyan in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a simple boss to go up against. He has a few telegraphed moves that players need to be careful about. Apart from that, everything else can be managed with ease.

The moves that players need to be aware of while fighting Zhuyan in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are as follows:

Zhuyan's basic attack consists of three swipes with two horizontal and one vertical slam.

The boss will, at times, stomp the ground and create shockwaves within a small area.

The boss has two perilous attacks that players can deflect to stun the boss.

In the first perilous attack, the boss jumps back and then rushes into the player at full speed.

The second perilous attack is where the boss jumps into the air, performs a full somersault, and then crashes down on the ground.

The boss will also switch aggro depending on whoever hits him the most.

It is important to remember that being aggressive is important, but getting overzealous will get punished hard. The boss has a short stun duration, and players must ensure they land the fatal strike on time.

Players will also not have access to their Divine Beast in the first playthrough. Therefore, this boss has no shortcut or easy method, and the only option players have is to get accustomed to its moveset and come out on top.

Fortunately, the perilous attacks (the moment when the boss turns red) are easy to parry, despite the short windows. It is easy to judge the exact moment when he will use a perilous attack as the movesets are extremely telegraphed.

Overall, the fight is straightforward, and players should conquer Zhuyan in only a few tries within Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Lastly, it is also vital to mention that every attack by the boss can be deflected.

The ground stomp where the boss releases shockwaves can also be deflected by the player. So as long as caution is maintained, there is no reason to struggle too much in this fight in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Players will also have access to an NPC (Non-Playable Character) named Zhao Yun for this entire region. Hence, players can disengage if the fight gets too tight and let the NPC tank a few hits.

However, it is vital to remember that the NPC is not that tanky and will die if players make him take aggro from the boss for too long. There is no way to cheese the fight by hitting the boss from behind while using the NPC as a shield in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Players should only let the NPC take control if they need a moment to breathe or heal.

