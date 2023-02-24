Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - How to play the free demo, progression carry-over, and more

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja's upcoming Soulslike action role-playing game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is set to be released in less than a week's time. In preparation for this, Koei Tecmo has made a free demo of the game available on all platforms for players to try out before potentially purchasing it. This demo allows players to play through the first two main story chapters of the game to get a feel of its combat and progression system.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, despite being developed by the same team that created the Nioh series as well as the recent Final Fantasy spin-off, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, is a fairly different game. As such, having a playable demo that allows players to go through the first couple of main story chapters is a great way for players to enjoy a first-hand experience of the new and improved combat system.

As an added bonus for anyone who tries out the demo, there are free rewards that players can redeem and use in the full game, including an exclusive armor piece. Furthermore, players can take the character build and progression made in the demo to the final game, which is an added incentive for players to explore the levels available in the demo and optimize their early-game builds before the game's scheduled release.

How to download and play Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty demo?

Downloading a free demo of Team Ninja's latest action role-playing title will be as simple as going to your preferred platform's digital storefront and installing the demo from there. Here's a quick rundown on how to easily download and play the demo on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/ Series X|S and Windows PC (Steam):

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty @WoLongOfficial ATTENTION

How to download



Must have internet connectivity

No online subscription or registration needed

Search, find & download from your preferred gaming platform store.

Play demo.

Share this tweet. (Optional ) ATTENTIONHow to download #WoLongFallenDynasty Demo on Feb 24th:Must have internet connectivityNo online subscription or registration neededSearch, find & download from your preferred gaming platform store.Play demo.Share this tweet. (Optional ‼️ATTENTION‼️How to download #WoLongFallenDynasty Demo on Feb 24th:✔ Must have internet connectivity✔ No online subscription or registration needed✔ Search, find & download from your preferred gaming platform store.✔ Play demo.✔ Share this tweet. (Optional🐲) https://t.co/rHJgMGurEp

PlayStation 4/5

Go to the PlayStation Store and search for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Scroll down and click on 'Free demo.'

Download the demo on your console.

Once the download finishes, launch the game from your PlayStation's dashboard.

Xbox One/ Series X|S

Go to the Xbox Store and search for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Scroll down and click on the 'Get Free' option within the demo's page.

This will add the demo to your download queue.

Once it's downloaded, launch the game from your Xbox's home screen.

Windows PC (Steam)

Open Steam and head to the Store.

Search for Wo Long and go to the game's store page.

Scroll down to get to the free demo section and click on 'Download.'

When the download is finally down, start the game from your Steam library.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty @WoLongOfficial

#WoLongFallenDynasty Get a chance to try out Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty before official release next week. Demo is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series Consoles, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam & Microsoft Store! Transfer your save file to the final game! Demo ends March 26th! Get a chance to try out Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty before official release next week. Demo is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series Consoles, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam & Microsoft Store! Transfer your save file to the final game! Demo ends March 26th!#WoLongFallenDynasty https://t.co/a7w9bq89ph

The download size for the demo varies from platform to platform, but should be roughly around 20 gigabytes. Interestingly, the demo even features online multiplayer game modes, i.e., PvP as well as PvE modes.

What to expect in the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty demo

The free demo for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a great way for players to try out the combat and progression system of the game before purchasing the full game. The first two chapters, namely, Chapter 1: Village of Calamity and Chapter 2: Two Chivalrous Heroes, are a great starting point for players to familiarize themselves with the game's combat and leveling systems.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty @WoLongOfficial

Watch the dark Three Kingdoms infested with demons, but from the depths of darkness, a dragon soars.



Game Available 3.3.23!

Pre-order available now!

Demo Available now!



Info -



#WoLongFallenDynasty

#TeamNINJAStudio Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Launch Trailer!Watch the dark Three Kingdoms infested with demons, but from the depths of darkness, a dragon soars.Game Available 3.3.23!Pre-order available now!Demo Available now!Info - teamninja-studio.com/wolong/ Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Launch Trailer!Watch the dark Three Kingdoms infested with demons, but from the depths of darkness, a dragon soars.Game Available 3.3.23!Pre-order available now!Demo Available now!Info - teamninja-studio.com/wolong/#WoLongFallenDynasty#TeamNINJAStudio https://t.co/SO5UgwRbhX

The first two chapters see players battle hordes of enemies before coming face-to-face against three major bosses. Although the demo only includes the first two chapters, there's still plenty of loot (including weapons and armor) for players to collect so that they can craft and optimize their early-game builds.

It should be noted that players can carry over their progress from the demo to the full release version of the game, including their character levels, weapons, wizardry spells, and more. Additionally, players will gain access to a free DLC armor piece called 'Crouching Dragon Helmet' in the full game after completing the free demo. Although the armor piece doesn't really feature anything special in terms of stats, it's still an exclusive reward that players can use to customize their playable character.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is scheduled to release on March 3, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Seires X|S, and Windows PC.

Poll : 0 votes