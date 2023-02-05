Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty confirms PVE multiplayer, says “players can join forces with friends”

Koei Tecmo recently confirmed that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, their upcoming action role-playing Souls-like game, will feature a PvE multiplayer game mode, a first for any Team Ninja title of the subgenre. Coming from the same studio that bought players the Nioh series, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is easily one of 2023's most anticipated games.

With the game's scheduled launch right around the corner, publishers Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja have shared news of the game featuring a fully functioning multiplayer aspect from day one of the game's release.

Team Ninja has experimented with multiplayer implementation in their games, with Nioh and Nioh 2 featuring fragments of a multiplayer system, but their titles never featured a co-op or PvE multiplayer aspect. That is, until Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will feature PvE multiplayer game mode, allowing players to slay mythical beasts

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja previously mentioned that the asynchronous multiplayer aspect would be making a return from their Nioh games to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. However, players were not expecting the Japanese development studio to add a PvE (co-op) multiplayer mode to the game.

Announcing the inclusion of the multiplayer mode, Koei Tecmo wrote the following on their official Twitter account for Wo Long:

"Work together with other players to defeat the most formidable foes and toughest battlefields. By joining forces with friends, you have the chance to take down even the most fearsome monsters in the game!"

Co-op in Souls-like games is nothing new, as the progenitor of the sub-genre, FromSoftware's Dark Souls Trilogy featured co-op and PvE multiplayer as key aspects. This carried over to their future titles, including their most recent one, Elden Ring.

The Nioh games featured multiplayer aspects, allowing players to fight remnants of other players online. However, their titles never featured co-op elements, something players have asked for since the original Nioh.

It appears Team Ninja has finally come up with a proper setting and combat system that will allow them to implement the co-op multiplayer modes with their upcoming RPG. Fortunately, players can get a taste of the game and the co-op element with the upcoming game demo, which goes live on all platforms on February 24, 2023.

While details regarding the multiplayer in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are vague at the time of writing this article, the news is expected to incite excitement among players looking forward to the game when it releases on March 3, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.

