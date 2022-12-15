Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - All pre-order bonuses, versions, and more

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the upcoming Soulslike title from the creators of the Nioh series, has finally been made available for pre-order on consoles and PC, alongside a host of exciting pre-order bonuses.

The title is developed by Team NINJA, known for creating the phenomenal Nioh games as well as the recently released Final Fantasy spin-off, Strangers of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins.

Much like their previous projects, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action role-playing game with heavy emphasis on combat and loot. Instead of the ancient Japanese setting that the team chose for their Nioh games, Wo Long is set in 184 AD in China's Later Han Dynasty.

The game is up for pre-order on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store, with two differently priced versions and pre-order bonuses. Here's everything players need to know regarding Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's pre-order.

KOEI TECMO GAMES and team NINJA offer two exclusive armor sets on pre-order of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is easily one of the most hotly anticipated games of 2023, in part due to the stellar reputation of developer Team NINJA for creating some really unique action role-playing games with fantastic combat mechanics.

Much like the Nioh series, Wo Long features a really flashy combat system that players can customize and improve as they progress through the game, with better skills and weapon upgrades as well as combat abilities.

The game is also heavily loot-focused, akin to Nioh 2, where players will constantly be bombarded with new armor pieces and weapons that they can mix and match according to their preferred playstyle.

To get them a headstart in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's progression, publisher KOEI TECMO and Team NINJA are offering the following two exclusive armor sets to those who pre-purchase the game:

Zhuque armor set

Baihu armor set

Apart from looking really cool, both of these will offer tangible gameplay perks to players that should help them go through the first few hours of the game without much hassle.

Team NINJA offered a similar pre-order bonus for their Nioh games, with armor sets that helped players get a footing in the challenging, yet rewarding gameplay loop of their unique Soulslike RPGs.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has two different versions available for pre-order

Similar to most modern AAA releases, Team NINJA's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is offered in two different versions, a $60 standard edition and a much more expensive $85 deluxe edition. Both of them come with the pre-order bonus armor sets if players purchase either of them before the game's release.

Apart from the base game and the pre-order bonuses, the deluxe edition comes with the soundtrack and artbooks. It also includes the Season Pass, which, in turn, has an exclusive armor set and three major story expansions that will be released in the future.

Here is a breakdown of everything players get with Wo Long's standard and deluxe editions:

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus armor sets

Deluxe Edition ($84.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus armor sets

Digital artbook

Digital mini soundtrack

Season Pass (with three major story expansions)

Qinglong armor set

The story expansions included in the Season Pass for Wo Long include:

Battle of Zhongyuan (scheduled for release in June 2023)

Conqueror of Jiangdong (scheduled for release in September 2023)

Upheaval in Jingxiang (scheduled for release in December 2023)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will arrive on both, the current-generation (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) and the last-generation consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) as well as PC on March 3, 2023.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes