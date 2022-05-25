5 video games like Ghost of Tsushima that'll make you feel like a true Samurai or Ninja in feudal Japan

As a video game, Ghost of Tsushima pushed the boundaries to show what it takes to be a samurai in feudal Japan, struggling with the honor and ideals that come along with that title. Jin Sakai was a relatable protagonist, as he sought to free his people from the rule of the Mongols.

Throughout the story, players get a taste of how exactly it feels to be an honorable samurai and, a little way down the line, even how to disregard those ideals as the dishonorable ghost. The game then leaves it up to the player which path to take.

While Tsushima might have done things in the most spectacular way possible, it is not the only video game that allows players to enjoy a feudal japan setting as a samurai or a ninja. Here are five similar video games that let players feel like warriors in feudal Japan.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Five video games like Ghost of Tsushima

1) Nioh 2

As with the previous video game, Nioh 2 is an action-adventure set in the late 14th century of Japan. Released in 2020 for the Playstation 4 and later in 2021 for PC and PS5, it was developed by Team Ninja. It is popularly known as a Soulslike video game due to its combat mechanic taking inspiration from the Dark Souls games.

Nioh 2 has players create their own character and are equipped with Japanese-style weapons such as an odachi blade. Incorporating movement and fighting styles from the same culture, the game lets players build up their character as they see fit, choosing the skills and abilities they would like.

The video game’s heavy emphasis on combat feels very fresh, despite being inspired by the FromsSoftware formula. With various appropriate armor and suitable weapons, players can take on the look of a Samurai warrior, with a fighting style complementing the appearance. Nioh 2 can be the perfect Samurai roleplayer.

2) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Speaking of souls-likes, FromSoftware itself dipped its toe into the feudal japan era with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. An action-adventure RPG, this video game tells the story of a protagonist called Sekiro, as he tries to uphold his promise to his master and deliver him back to safety.

The game also does not give the player many weapons to choose from, like in previous FromSoftware video games. Players are instead wielding a simple katana, which works wonders for combat.

With the gameplay focusing only on one weapon, the developers could make the combat look much more cinematic and evoke the sword-clashing action of Japanese legend.

However, offense is not the only way forward. Since Sekiro is a lithe ninja, many opponents tower over him. In this case, the game’s deflection mechanic comes into play, giving an inside look at how a ninja uses an opponent’s own weight against them.

3) For Honor

For Honor is a third-person, combat-oriented action video game released on February 17, 2017. From developer Ubisoft, this game has four factions to play as, each with its different class of characters. One such faction is the Dawn Empire, a fictionalized group of Samurai warriors.

Playable in singleplayer during the Samurai campaign, this faction has eight different characters, each from one of 4 classes. Each class moves and fights differently, yet retaining their Samurai heritage.

The game has dueling modes, which initiate when a player and an AI opponent or two players square off against each other, leading to a spectacular one-on-one battle.

The combat in this game is new and, while needing a little getting used to at first, can be a great experience. As with other factions, the Samurai have their own fighting style, using mostly different types of swords (aside from the Heavy class). Filled with glorious combat, For Honor is currently available on Xbox Games Pass.

4) Trek to Yomi

Released on May 5, 2022, by developer Flying Wild Hog, Trek To Yomi is a 3D side-scrolling action video game. It is a fixed camera perspective, following the life of a young warrior named Hiroki as he sets out on a voyage to confront the people who destroyed his village.

Set in the Edo period of Japan’s history, Hiroki is a young samurai beholden to an oath he made to his old master. Through various chapters, the story sees him try to get revenge on the person responsible for the slaughter of his village, only to fail and end up in the land of Yomi, the afterlife.

Once there, the story is completely up to the player, depending on their choice and preferences. Combat is simple yet effective. With the black and white tone of the video game, the aesthetic is that of a samurai movie from older cinema. Encounters are mostly one-on-one, with a few exceptions.

Button mashing is the fastest way to die, but so is constantly defending. Players must balance offense and defense like a zen master of old to figure out an opening and strike opportunistically. If players have ever wanted to be in a classic samurai movie, this is the game for them.

5) Aragami

Aragami is an action-adventure stealth video game developed by Lince Works. The game was released across all platforms in October 2016. The game sees players control a character called Aragami, a shadow spirit called upon by a spirit of a young girl named Yamiko to help free her from her captors.

The gameplay is primarily a ninja-like experience (with Aragami even dressing the part), as players need to employ stealth and shadow mechanics to avoid detection.

Players can kill any patrolling enemies in the level from an undiscovered hidden state, although doing so will make sounds to alert nearby enemies.

The objective is to pass through each level as stealthily as possible, at the end performing the only necessary kill, which is the level’s boss. Players may find scrolls through the levels, which may help them unlock further new techniques and abilities.

While the setting is never clarified, the environment and architecture allude to feudal Japan. The story is well written, with a couple of classic twists and betrayal to boot. It wouldn’t be a good Japanese story without one. A sequel to this game has been announced.

