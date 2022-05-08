Trek to Yomi guide: What are the different paths and which one to choose?

Trek to Yomi was released on all major platforms on May 5, and players can enjoy a unique and exciting action-adventure game. The game, developed by Devolver Digital, takes a 2D view of a world where players play in the shoes of a character called Hiroki. The samurai is on the path of an amazing tale, and to make matters exciting, players can choose different paths to pursue.

Trek to Yomi builds on a genre that has some similarities with other games while incorporating its unique charms. Throughout the journey, players will need to decide on their actions and choices. This has a lot of significance, especially since there are different paths to choose from.

Each path will result in a different ending to the story, and while players may like some, they may dislike the others. Knowing which path leads to which fate can make the experience smoother for the players.

Disclaimer: Contains spoilers.

Trek to Yomi offers different paths which lead to different results

The main emphasis on the choices lies towards the endings of the game. Each of the three endings is contrastingly different and can give major headaches to players while making a choice.

The first ending prioritizes Aiko and Hiroki and emphasizes it more than anything else. Choosing the path will lead to the two uniting for potentially an eternity and will be a good choice for those who believe in the love between the two. However, the choice might be poor if a player feels a lot of resentment against Kagerou.

Choosing this path will lead Hiroki to spare Kagerou despite the former defeating the latter. After the job is done, Hiroki goes back to Yomi to reunite with Aiko. If players feel that Hiroki's duty is the most important thing, there is another path to choose.

If players choose this path, they will be able to execute Kagerou and then lead their people to rebuild the society and teach the way of the samurai. The third and final one is the fury ending which will delight the lovers of violence and vengeance.

The fury ending results in a violent execution of Kagerou as Hiroki becomes the same man he wants to defeat. He will also lead his people to attack other settlements, causing ruin and damnation.

Hence, players have three unique paths to follow while playing Trek to Yomi. One of them is dedicated to love, while the other is about the nobility of the individual. The third one will eventually result in the hero becoming a villain.

Overall, Trek to Yomi has been a fantastic introduction to a genre that already has some more famous games like Ghost of Tsushima and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. There are some issues that could be problematic for a few players, but the overall experience is quite exciting and filled with enjoyment.

