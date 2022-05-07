How to save the game in Trek to Yomi

Trek to Yomi combines a compelling story with beautifully designed linear, side-scrolling levels, and Samurai action. Players take on the role of Hiroki in the era of Edo Japan, accompanying him on his quest for revenge.

Where there is conflict, combat tends to follow. There is plenty of swordplay in the game. Hiroki only has a limited amount of health, and his enemies yield no mercy.

Moreover, Trek to Yomi does not have an autosave feature; instead, players have to survive long enough to save at a save shrine.

Trek to Yomi: Save the game at a Shinto shrine

Save your game in Trek to Yomi by following the steps below:

Step 1 : Walk up to the save shrine.

: Walk up to the save shrine. Step 2 : Interact with the save shrine using the action prompt related to the game’s platform.

: Interact with the save shrine using the action prompt related to the game’s platform. Step 3: The doors of the save shrine will close, indicating that the game has been saved.

However, players may face a problem with the save shrines blending in with the background due to developers Flying Wild Hog using grayscale. Thankfully, there are several features of save strines that help them stand out, despite the use of a gray color palette, such as:

They are often found behind a torii arch or, if not, accompanied by glowing lamps.

The save shrines are always aglow with candles.

Look for various pots placed at the base of the save shrine.

However, players should be aware of a few key aspects of save shrines:

Save shrines can only be used once

Save shrines heal Hiroki to full health

When you die in the game, you will return to the last save shrine used

This creates an interesting strategy for players to consider. Should you exercise caution and press on in order to hold onto the save shrine for a little longer? Or do you use the save shrine immediately? Ultimately, it comes down to what difficulty was chosen at the beginning of Trek to Yomi.

On harder difficulties, where only a few hits can kill Hiroki, it’s worth holding off. Though the strategy is risky, by defeating a few more enemies in later panels, players can make the most of a save shrine. On easier difficulties, it does not matter as much; use them when they appear.

Trek to Yomi is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Series S, and Windows. It is also available for the Xbox Game Pass.

Edited by Saman