All voice actors of Trek to Yomi

When Trek to Yomi revealed its first trailer, it surprised many gaming community members. Few expected a 2D action game to have the polish shown by Devolver Digital in their first presentation.

May 5 has now brought the game into the hands of players worldwide as they can set out on their path of quests. While, at first, it might not seem important, the breathtaking world of the game is brought alive by those who play the cast of the characters.

Trek to Yomi is the latest addition to the action-adventure genre, but it differs from most games. The 2D take, for example, helps set it aside from other titles in the same field.

As players play as samurai, they can enjoy the different lands as they progress through the story. One important reason the world feels lively is the actors who play the characters within the game.

Trek to Yomi's cast has done a pretty good job

While the game's early feedback is relatively positive, what has shone through is the art style and the sound. The characters have felt lively and engaging, and it's all down to the following personalities who are the cast of Trek to Yomi.

Hiroki - Masayuki Kato

Aiko - Sarah Emi Bridcutt

Sanjuro - Hiroshi Shirokuma

Sadatame - Hiroki Goto

Kagerou - Akio Otsuka

Devolver Digital has gone in with a pretty identifiable cast when it comes to the game's voice actors. The main character, Hiroki, is voiced by Masayuki Kato, who is known for his works in the Overlord anime and Tales of Arise.

Hiroshi Shirokuma, who plays the role of Sanjuro in Trek to Yomi, is also present in video games like Soulcalibur 6. As for Sarah Emi Bridcutt, she has been present in a prominent position in Disgaea 5.

Overall, the game has brought in a team of highly talented actors from the Japanese industry who have prior industry expertise.

Trek to Yomi is the latest venture of Devolver Digital in making titles that are visually impressive in an uncanny manner. The game comes a month after Weird West, released at the end of March. While these offerings have very few similarities, both have a fresh take on tried-and-tested genres.

The game has been released on all major platforms, including the next-gen consoles. Additionally, it's also available at no extra cost on the Xbox Game Pass, where it has received a day one release.

