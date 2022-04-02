Is there multiplayer in Weird West?

Weird West was finally released on multiple platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Taking place in an alternate reality of the wild west, this game features gunslingers living in a world that contains many supernatural creatures.

For players to make their way ahead, they must make many smart choices. But will there be multiplayer, so they don't have to do it alone?

No multiplayer in Weird West

Unfortunately, this title was not designed to be a multiplayer game for users looking to play with their friends, so there is currently no co-op. It is solely a single-player experience based on choices and adapting a world and narrative to player actions and decisions. However, this is a wonderful game worth playing.

Gamers can change their unique playthrough with choices

Though they cannot play multiplayer, there is still so much that this title can offer players. It's a story-focused game highly dedicated to the choices they make as they uncover the story of the world of Weird West over five chapters.

Because of the choices users make and how it alters the world, multiplayer would not be able to function very well with the way the game is designed.

Game offers lots of replayability

There are multiple achievements and different endings that will keep gamers busy while they make their way through Weird West (Image via WolfEye Studios)

As there are so many choices that players can make during their playthrough, the game allows them to go through it multiple times and change not only the world they inhabit but also the ending.

There are also 53 different achievements that users can unlock, which can also add a lot of time to the game for the completionists out there who want to get 100% completion.

Title can be picked up on many systems

Gamers can pick up the game on multiple systems and even get it for free with Xbox Game Pass (Image via WolfEye Studios)

Since the game is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, players can easily find a way to access it. And right now, Weird West is available on the Xbox Game Pass, so those looking for an easy way to access it can do so right now on a PC or on an Xbox by just going into the Xbox Game Pass selection and selecting this title.

Edited by Ravi Iyer