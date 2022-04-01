How to upgrade your weapons in Weird West

Weird West does its name proud with the scum, and villainy players can gun down, but also puts the “weird” in Weird West with various dark fantasy creatures. At some point, players even explore the strange and abnormal as the Pigman and Werewolf, to name a few.

Naturally, where there are enemies, there are weapons. And where there are weapons, there’s the potential to upgrade them. The game allows players to do just that if they fancy a particular gun or melee weapon.

It’s an easily understood RPG mechanic that every player should invest time into, especially at the start of a new chapter when the main character changes. Here’s how to upgrade weapons and where it’s done in Weird West.

Weird West: Where and how to upgrade weapons

To start upgrading weapons in Weird West, you will need two items: a pickaxe and nuggets. The former can be bought at General Stores. Do note that pickaxes break after a few uses, so always keep at least two. If you have an ally, you can always hang onto one, then have your posse hang onto another.

As for nuggets, they are looted from veins mined with the aforementioned pickaxe. They spawn throughout the world but reliably in caves, quarries, essentially anywhere that takes you underground. Nuggets come in three varieties. From common to most valuable, they are Copper, Silver, and Gold.

Once you have a few nuggets, it’s time to visit a blacksmith. There are multiple locations where blacksmiths provide their service, but the blacksmith in Grackle will do just fine early on. As long as there’s a forge, you’re good to go.

Now, weapons have four rarities: 1-star weapons are basic, 2-star, 3-star, and 4-star weapons. Use the blacksmith’s forge to open up the upgrade window. Locate the weapon you wish to upgrade and hover over it. In doing so, the game will provide a list of everything you need, including the number of nuggets (and type).

Upgrading a weapon from 1-star to 2-star requires two Copper nuggets. Upgrading it again requires seven Silver nuggets. And, finally, 4-star weapons require ten Gold nuggets. It will not appear in the crafting window if players don’t have the necessary materials to upgrade a weapon.

Also, when you come across ingots, hold onto them. They can be sold for quick cash, but you're better off smelting them into nuggets instead. If you have a few weapons to sell, consider upgrading them at least once (if you have the materials to spare) to improve their value.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha