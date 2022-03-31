Where to find Exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Every season in Fortnite, the loot pool changes a bit. Some weapons get vaulted, others get unvaulted, and new ones get added in. However, the main attraction for most players is not the run-of-the-mill weapons but something more spectacular in nature - Exotic weapons.

These weapons pack powerful punches and, in the right hand, can be used to wipe out a squad. However, there's a catch involved. Unlike normal loot pool weapons found in chests or floor drops, these can only be obtained by spending gold bars. Players have to buy them from NPCs.

Currently, in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, players can buy six Exotic weapons. Here's the list:

Marksman Six Shooter

Shadow Tracker

Boom Sniper Rifle

The Dub

Storm Scout

Night Hawk

While these may be powerful weapons, buying them makes no sense without fully understanding their utility. Each of them functions differently from the others and only comes in handy during certain situations. Without further ado, it's time to take a deep dive into the world of Fortnite's Exotic weapons.

Exotic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 - Location, price, and utility

Marksman Six Shooter

The Marksman Six Shooters pays homage to the Wild West and is the perfect weapon for the adventurous gunslingers in Fortnite. It costs 400 gold bars and can be purchased from two separate NPCs - Quackling and Cuddle Team Leader. Both can be found at Camp Cuddle.

The six-shooter holds six bullets at maximum and functions like a pistol. But there's a catch. Unlike traditional pistols, the weapon shoots faster from the hip. With a staggering headshot multiplier of 4x, opponents don't stand a chance of escaping from close-range combat.

Shadow Tracker

The Shadow Tracker is essentially a pistol that comes attached with a silencer. For Fortnite players looking to roleplay as a secret agent and go to stealth mode, there's no better weapon for the job. It costs 400 gold bars and can be obtained from Cuddlepool, located at Camp Cuddle.

Aside from having a fully functional noise suppressor, the weapon features a marking ability. If the player lands a shot on target, the enemy will be highlighted for the entire squad. A tiny marker will remain above the enemy's head for some time. This will make it easier to track and eliminate them in combat.

Boom Sniper Rifle

The Exotic Boom Sniper Rifle is what happens when someone mixes long-range firepower with explosives. Staying true to its name, this Fortnite weapon inflicts massive damage. Players can purchase it from Peely for 600 gold bars. The NPC can be found in the Daily Bugle.

The salient feature of this weapon is that players don't even have to land a direct shot to inflict damage. This is because projectiles explode after a short delay dealing up to 60 explosive damage. This can be stacked indefinitely. As long as the projectile lands near the opponent, that matters.

The Dub

The Dub is a double-edged shotgun in Fortnite. Each shot delivers a knock-back effect to both the user and the intended target, it's not an easy weapon to control. Loopers can buy it from Mullet Marauder for 600 gold bars. The NPC is located in the POI known as The Joneses.

Despite being powerful, the weapon is best used only in highly close-quarters combat. Given the limited range, the damage fall-off is very drastic. To put it into perspective, the damage is decreased by 80% at a distance of just 5-meters. Players planning to use it in combat will have to time their shots perfectly.

Storm Scout

The Storm Scout looks, feels, and functions similar to other snipers in Fortnite. However, what sets it apart from the rest is its ability to track the storm. Players can use the weapon to find the next safe zone with ease. This magnificent technology can be purchased from The Foundation for 500 gold bars. He's currently located at the Sanctuary.

The only reason to buy this weapon is to stay ahead of the competition. Players can achieve this by rotating to a new safe zone before appearing on the map. This will allow them to pick a good strategic position to fight and dominate the area.

Night Hawk

The Night Hawk incorporates the stopping power of a revolver with bleeding-edge technology. The weapon functions similarly to the Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle. It can be obtained from The Origin, currently located at the Sanctuary. However, given the price tag of 400 gold bars, it may not be worth it.

To understand why the Night Hawk is not worth 400 gold bars in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, one has to understand the dynamics of the loot pool. With SMGs dominating the battlefield, a slow-firing revolver is not the best weapon. Players are likely to get outgunned by opponents or miss out on securing eliminations.

