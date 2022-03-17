Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader spin-off is 'purrfectly' reimagined in new concept art

A Fortnite concept artist put together yet another rendition of the beloved Cuddle Team Leader skin.

There have been several iterations of Cuddle Team Leader throughout the history of the Epic Games battle royale. Some of them have been great, while others simply haven't.

The skin concept created by 3NUBIS would certainly be one of the more likable versions. It takes the Cuddle Team Leader and turns it into a calico cat known as the Purrfect Team Leader.

Cuddle Team Leader redesign turns the Fortnite skin into a calico cat

3NUBIS created a wonderful mash-up of the Cuddle Team Leader and Meowscles. The calico cat colors are all there, with the orange, black, and white, making for a cute concept.

It comes with all of the standards that the Cuddle Team Leader does in Fortnite. It has boots with a shinguard, a communicator on the wrist, a logo on the abdomen, and a wide-eyed expression on the face.

It's._.shadowz @ITS_SHADOWZXD @3NUBIS I like this concept but the only flaw I see is that it is another cuddle team leader reskin, don't get me wrong, I would buy it, but I just don't really like the cuddle team leader reskins, hope that isn't rude, if it is, I will delete this reply @3NUBIS I like this concept but the only flaw I see is that it is another cuddle team leader reskin, don't get me wrong, I would buy it, but I just don't really like the cuddle team leader reskins, hope that isn't rude, if it is, I will delete this reply

Comments came in after 3NUBIS posted the concept art ranging from loving it to not wanting yet another Cuddle Team Leader redesign added to the skin collection in the battle royale.

ecpey @itz_ecpey @3NUBIS The name is actually good purrfect team leader @3NUBIS The name is actually good purrfect team leader

One user went as far as to say Epic Games needs to hire the concept artist on the spot, so the various skins they have imagined can be added to the game as soon as possible.

Others noted that they would have no problem dropping some money on the Purrfect Team Leader if it came to Fortnite. Apparently, it coming to the Item Shop would be a dream come true for some players.

If it did get added to the battle royale, it would not be the first time that concept art was made into a skin. The likes of the Tender Defender, Aura, Guild, and the aforementioned Meowscles were all created by community members.

octo_gem @octo_gem

This is for sure my new favorite cuddle concept @3NUBIS OMG THIS IS AMAZING!!This is for sure my new favorite cuddle concept @3NUBIS OMG THIS IS AMAZING!!This is for sure my new favorite cuddle concept

With over 1000 likes on Twitter, this concept has gotten a lot of attention. 3NUBIS should be proud of the Purrfect Team Leader, and it would truly fit well in the grand scheme of the Epic Games battle royale.

Edited by Shaheen Banu