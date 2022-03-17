×
Create
Notifications

Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader spin-off is 'purrfectly' reimagined in new concept art

Fortnite players often create their own skin concepts (Image via Sportskeeda/Epic Games/3NUBIS)
Fortnite players often create their own skin concepts (Image via Sportskeeda/Epic Games/3NUBIS)
Brandon Moore
EXPERT COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Mar 17, 2022 03:43 PM IST
Feature

A Fortnite concept artist put together yet another rendition of the beloved Cuddle Team Leader skin.

There have been several iterations of Cuddle Team Leader throughout the history of the Epic Games battle royale. Some of them have been great, while others simply haven't.

The skin concept created by 3NUBIS would certainly be one of the more likable versions. It takes the Cuddle Team Leader and turns it into a calico cat known as the Purrfect Team Leader.

Cuddle Team Leader redesign turns the Fortnite skin into a calico cat

Purrfect Team Leader Love this mash up😻#Fortnite #FortniteConcept https://t.co/wX7C6pzalA

3NUBIS created a wonderful mash-up of the Cuddle Team Leader and Meowscles. The calico cat colors are all there, with the orange, black, and white, making for a cute concept.

It comes with all of the standards that the Cuddle Team Leader does in Fortnite. It has boots with a shinguard, a communicator on the wrist, a logo on the abdomen, and a wide-eyed expression on the face.

@3NUBIS I like this concept but the only flaw I see is that it is another cuddle team leader reskin, don't get me wrong, I would buy it, but I just don't really like the cuddle team leader reskins, hope that isn't rude, if it is, I will delete this reply

Comments came in after 3NUBIS posted the concept art ranging from loving it to not wanting yet another Cuddle Team Leader redesign added to the skin collection in the battle royale.

@3NUBIS The name is actually good purrfect team leader

One user went as far as to say Epic Games needs to hire the concept artist on the spot, so the various skins they have imagined can be added to the game as soon as possible.

@3NUBIS You are unstoppable. @FortniteGame should just hire you. I need all of these cosmetics now!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/dj61HXljZr

Others noted that they would have no problem dropping some money on the Purrfect Team Leader if it came to Fortnite. Apparently, it coming to the Item Shop would be a dream come true for some players.

@3NUBIS I'll gladly pay for this skin instantly

If it did get added to the battle royale, it would not be the first time that concept art was made into a skin. The likes of the Tender Defender, Aura, Guild, and the aforementioned Meowscles were all created by community members.

@3NUBIS OMG THIS IS AMAZING!!This is for sure my new favorite cuddle concept
Also Read Article Continues below

With over 1000 likes on Twitter, this concept has gotten a lot of attention. 3NUBIS should be proud of the Purrfect Team Leader, and it would truly fit well in the grand scheme of the Epic Games battle royale.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी