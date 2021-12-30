3 Fortnite re-skins that ruined the OG skin (and 3 that were excellent)

Fortnite has been around for a while now, so it makes sense that some iconic characters have gotten new looks. This isn't always a popular decision made by Epic Games. Some Fortnite players approve the re-skins of their favorite characters, while others feel it necessarily exaggerates the battle royale experience.

Both sides of that argument are right. There have been a handful of Fortnite re-skins that shouldn't have seen the light of day. There have also been others that were widely accepted and seriously cool.

These Fortnite re-skins ruined the original version

3) Cuddle Team Leader

Cuddle Team Leader is one of the OG Fortnite skins that players adore. The pink bear costume is a classic, but Epic Games made many different versions. These versions include Metal Team Leader, Spooky Team Leader, and Mecha Team Leader. It made the original seem less special and even goofier.

2) Skull Trooper

The uproar from Fortnite players could be heard from outer space when Epic Games announced they were bringing the Skull Trooper skin back to the Item Shop. The new styles and other characters given the skull treatment took away from players' fantastic feeling knowing the OG Skull Trooper skin was theirs.

1) Renegade Raider

Renegade Raider was one of the original Fortnite skins. In Season 1, players had to level up the Season Shop to buy certain skins. This made the Renegade Raider extremely rare. The OG still is, but now players can get their hands on Blaze, Gingerbread Raider, and Skeletara. Once again, it took away from the uniqueness of the original.

These Fortnite re-skins were excellent

3) Love Ranger

Love Ranger and its re-skins are amazing. Frozen Love Ranger and Dark Love Ranger add a twist to the original skin. They are unique enough to where they reflect the original Love Ranger, but have their own identity. These re-skins didn't ruin it in the slightest.

2) Isabelle

Isabelle received a re-skin with Fortnite Winterfest 2021. With her typical color-changing style and armor variants, Isabelle now has a re-skin known as Blizzabelle. This goes along with the winter theme of the current event and it works. It is a subtle yet satisfying change to the character.

1) Midas

Midas has been through the ringer when it comes to re-skins. This Fortnite villain has had so many, but they are all so cool. None of them ruin the original. If anything, they make it that much better because it adds to the character's story. Midas has been through a lot and the re-skins tell that tale.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen