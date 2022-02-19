6 Fortnite collaborations where Epic Games went all out

Fortnite crossovers are becoming bigger and better with each day. Apart from cosmetics, Epic Games has started introducing challenges, Creative maps, and live events through crossovers.

Crossovers are now an intergral part of the game. A plethora of collaborations have already taken place during Chapter 3. Even during WinterFest 2021, the Matrix glider was given as a free reward.

On that note, here are six collaborations where the developers left no stone unturned to amaze the fans.

Best crossovers in Fortnite history

1) Uncharted

The hype for Uncharted was unreal, owing to which Epic Games tried its best to introduce Nathan Drake to the loopers. Both Tom Holland (Nathan Drake from the movies) and Nathan Drake from the game have been added to the Item Shop.

In addition, treasure maps have returned to Fortnite with the Uncharted crossover. The feature was spotted in the files a while ago, and bringing it back with a franchise that is based on finding treasures is as innovative as it gets.

2) Marvel

Marvel skins like Black Widow and Star Lord were introduced during Chapter 1. Even then, loopers couldn't have assumed that an entire season would be based on the Marvel cinematic universe.

From POIs such as Stark Industries to The Devourer of the Worlds live event, Chapter 2 Season 4 of Fortnite was all about the Marvel superheroes. It is unlikely that any crossover will be able to recreate the impact of the Marvel crossover in Chapter 2 Season 4.

3) DC

Epic Games has collaborated with DC not just to release skins like Batman, Flash and Superman, but also to join the DC and Fortnite storylines.

The Batman/Zero Point comic brought characters like Fishstick, The Foundation, and Batman together. In every edition, they learnt more about Zero Point, the Imagined Order, and The Seven.

It is no surprise that the comic series was a massive hit.

4) Naruto

Epic Games missed no opportunity to hype the Naruto crossover. The ninja arrived in the Battle Royale game with Team 7 (Sakura, Sasuke,and Kakashi). Anime fans were naturally delighted to witness their favorite characters in the Item Shop.

The developers also introduced several challenges in a Creative hub that was based on the Hidden Leaf village from the anime. The attention towards detail was certainly impressive.

5) Mystique

Mystique is a Marvel skin, but it deserves a unique spot on this list. The character had shape-shifting abilities in the comics, and Fortnite surprised players by adding the exact feature in the Mystique skin.

Mystique could adopt the skin of any character she defeated, and players could easily unlock this ability by completing some in-game challenges. It's no surprise that loopers who aren't even Marvel fans were eager to unlock Mystique.

6) Ariana Grande Rift Tour event

The Rift Tour is easily the most happening event in the Battle Royale's history, and Ariana Grande has had the privilege to feature in it.

The pop star performed some of her most famous songs virtually wearing her Fortnite skin, that was later up for grabs. There was a default style and a Rift Goddess style.

The aforementioned crossovers were popular across the entire community, and not just among fans of their respective franchises, anime, or artists. More such crossovers can be expected during Chapter 3, as the war between the IO and The Seven progresses.

Edited by Saman