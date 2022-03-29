Fortnite ruins the one weapon that fans loved with all their heart

The Fortnite weapon library has grown immensely and the game has some of the most unique and fun weapons. The early Chapter 1 days saw the introduction of many cool and powerful weapons, which were slowly either nerfed or vaulted, only never to come back.

One such weapon was the Heavy Sniper Rifle. Introduced during Chapter 1 Season 5, the Heavy Sniper Rifle dealt the most damage in a single shot of any weapon, dealing a whopping 392 damage on a headshot with its Legendary version.

This meant that the weapon's wielder could take out any player in just one headshot, no matter their health. However, Epic Games quickly and steadily started nerfing it to a point where the Heavy Sniper Rifle is now almost just an average weapon in the game.

With the developers planning to bring Heavy Sniper back to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, many players in the community believe that Epic has now wrecked what was once a great weapon.

The Heavy Sniper Rifle is already ruined, according to some Fortnite fans

One of the major attractions or charms of the Heavy Sniper Rifle was its insanely high damage numbers. During the Chapter 1 days, the weapon could easily and instantly destroy almost every player's builds and props, and it dealt a great deal of damage to vehicles.

Players could easily one-shot opponents or destroy entire builds, which was a great feeling. At one point, the Legendary Heavy dealt 392 headshot damage and someone could only survive the shot if they had the Infinity Blade.

However, the Heavy Sniper took a long time to reload and was slower to shoot. Despite this, the community enjoyed and loved the weapon for the things it could do.

The Heavy Sniper soon became the most overpowered weapon in the game's history, and Epic quickly started nerfing it. During Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, the damage was reduced from 150/157 to 126/132, which almost took the charm and the fun away from the weapon.

Later, Epic permanently vaulted the weapon and hasn't brought it back. However, new leaks have hinted that the developers plan to unvault the weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. As per some leaks, the damage will stay the same at 120/128/132, while the headshot damage will be nerfed from 200/200/200 to 180/192/198.

Jimmer - FN News & More @Jimmer_FNBR

- Damage remains 120/128/132

- Headshot nerfed from 200/200/200 to 180/192/198

- Builds Damage nerfed from 1000/1050/1100 to 600/630/660

- Reload Time buffed from 4.5/4.2/4 to 4/3.8/3.5 The Heavy Sniper will return this season but with some changes. #Fortnite - Damage remains 120/128/132- Headshot nerfed from 200/200/200 to 180/192/198- Builds Damage nerfed from 1000/1050/1100 to 600/630/660- Reload Time buffed from 4.5/4.2/4 to 4/3.8/3.5 The Heavy Sniper will return this season but with some changes. #Fortnite - Damage remains 120/128/132- Headshot nerfed from 200/200/200 to 180/192/198- Builds Damage nerfed from 1000/1050/1100 to 600/630/660- Reload Time buffed from 4.5/4.2/4 to 4/3.8/3.5 https://t.co/iX2lttExKV

Leaks also suggest that the building damage will be nerfed from 1000/1050/1100 to 600/630/660 and the reload time will see a slight decrease from 4.5/4.2/4 to 4/3.8/3.5. While Heavy Sniper won't be the all-powerful weapon it once was, its return will surely bring back many good old memories for players.

