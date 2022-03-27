Permanent No Build Fortnite mode all but confirmed for Chapter 3 Season 2

Recent leaks reveal that the developers might be thinking of making no build a permanent mode in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

One of the major talking points of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is undoubtedly the new, but temporary, No Build mode. Building and editing have been one of the distinctive features of Fortnite and have been a part of the game since its inception.

However, in an outlandish move, Epic Games decided to temporarily disable the feature that the community has been enjoying and admiring.

Leaks hint at a permanent No-Build Fortnite mode for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

XTigerHyperX @XTigerHyperX2 There's a high chance that we could see the No Build BR stay / return as a separate mode in Fortnite!



They have their own playlists ( with bot support ) and Epic can reuse them at any time if they want to! There's a high chance that we could see the No Build BR stay / return as a separate mode in Fortnite!They have their own playlists ( with bot support ) and Epic can reuse them at any time if they want to! https://t.co/yUdn7It6mQ

The ongoing season has had a fair bit of surprises up its sleeves, with one of them being Dr. Slone and the IO disabling all building. While loopers and the Seven will eventually get the building ability back, the overwhelmingly positive response to the No Build mode can't be ignored.

The community has been very much enjoying the change and it seems Epic will be making No Building mode a permanent feature.

In one of their recent tweets, prominent leaker and data miner HYPEX revealed that the developers are "planning to keep a No-Building mode" and even shared a few details hinting at the imminent arrival of such a mode.

As per HYPEX, Epic can enable "separate No-Building modes" once the current LTM comes to a close. The leaker also pointed out that most loading screen tips have been changed to say, "In modes with building enabled," which further hints that a permanent No-Build mode for Chapter 3 Season 2 might soon be on its way.

HYPEX @HYPEX



- There's SEPARATE No-Building modes that they can enable ANYTIME after this limited time event ends

- They changed most loading screen tips to say "In modes with building enabled ..." Seems like Epic IS planning to keep a No-Building modes, here are some signs/proofs- There's SEPARATE No-Building modes that they can enable ANYTIME after this limited time event ends- They changed most loading screen tips to say "In modes with building enabled ..." Seems like Epic IS planning to keep a No-Building modes, here are some signs/proofs 🔥- There's SEPARATE No-Building modes that they can enable ANYTIME after this limited time event ends- They changed most loading screen tips to say "In modes with building enabled ..." https://t.co/SvQ5SkbCit

On March 21, another well-known leaker TweaBR said that "the 'No Builds' LTM that will be available after 8 days will be called 'Solo—No Build Battle Royale'." They further added that there will be No-Building modes for Duos, Trios, and Squads as well.

All of these new leaks seem to solidify the idea that Epic might soon be treating players with a separate and permanent No-Build mode. This will be a really exciting and great mode for those who simply want the Fortnite experience without any building dynamic attached.

Twea - Fortnite Leaks @TweaBR The 'No Builds' LTM that will be available after 8 days will be called 'Solo - No Build Battle Royale'.



there's other versions of It too but I took this one to show you the name of It! The 'No Builds' LTM that will be available after 8 days will be called 'Solo - No Build Battle Royale'.there's other versions of It too but I took this one to show you the name of It! https://t.co/7jHbZjZBUY

Twea - Fortnite Leaks @TweaBR ➦ there will be (Solo, Duos, Trios & Squads) version too. ➦ there will be (Solo, Duos, Trios & Squads) version too.

Prominent streamers like Tfue and SypherPK have praised and admired the unexpected No Build mode and it feels like Epic has been listening to the community, giving players what they want out of the game.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan