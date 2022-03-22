All exotics weapons and their locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has brought along a bunch of new Exotic weapons to help players in their fight against the IO. The current Chapter has already introduced us to some new and unique weapons and with Chapter 3 Season 2, the developers have added a few new ones to the mix.

Exotic weapons have been a part of Fortnite for a long time now and can only be purchased in exchange for gold bars from specific NPCs. Here is a compilation of every exotic weapon and its location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

All the Exotic weapons available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

It wouldn't be a new Season without the addition of new weapons, and if you are looking for a new Exotic weapon, you will need to venture out to the smaller corners of the map to buy it. Here’s every Exotic weapon, its location, and how much each will cost you.

Boom Sniper Rifle: Sold by Peely on the fourth floor of a building located in The Daily Bugle’s northeast corner. You can get it from Peely for 600 Gold. Night Hawk Pistol: Sold by the Origin NPC. He can be found walking between two Seven Outpost buildings northwest of Sanctuary. He will give the Night Hawk to you in exchange for 400 Gold. Boom Sniper Rifle: There's another Boom Sniper Rifle sold by the Visitor. He can be found by visiting the largest island on the east side of the map. He also sells the sniper for 600 Gold. Marksman Six Shooter: Sold by Cuddle Team Leader in the pink-roof home north of Camp Cuddle. You can buy the Marksman Six Shooter for 400 Gold. Shadow Tracer Pistol: In the center of Camp Cuddle, you will see Metal Team Leader in the small log cabin. The NPC will sell the Shadow Tracer for 400 Gold. The Dub Shotgun: You can get the Dub from Jonesy the First, who can be found in a two-story building in the middle of The Joneses. He will sell the shotgun for 600 Gold. Storm Scout Sniper Rifle: The first of two Storm Scout Sniper Rifles can be bought from The Imagined. She will be walking around the Seven Outpost south of Condo Canyon. She will sell the sniper for 500 Gold. Storm Scout Sniper Rifle: The second Storm Scout Sniper can be bought via The Scientist, who can be found in the largest building in Synapse Station. The Scientist will be seen walking through the area's bus garage. He will sell the weapon for 500 Gold.

These are all the exotic weapons available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 as of now. Players can expect a few more weapons to be released as the current season advances.

