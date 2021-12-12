Every exotic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and where to find them

Weapons in Fortnite come in a variety of tiers, the best being Mythics. However, there are several exotic weapons in the Battle Royale that are not only better than legendaries, but also so much more fun to use.

Fortnite Chapter 3 has four exotic weapons at the time of writing. These weapons are spread across the map and are offered by different NPCs. Unlike Mythics, more than one exotic weapon of a kind can exist on the island in a single game. Players can buy these using the Gold Bars they have collected.

Finding exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, isn't a complicated task. Once players know where to find the NPCs selling these weapons, they can simply head over and purchase one.

Where to find exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

The collection of exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 includes Hop Rock Dualies, Boom Sniper, Marksman Six Shooter, and The Dub.

Hop Rock Dualies

The exotic version of the Dual Pistols, Hop Rock Dualies, has similar functionality. However, in addition to the two-shot burst, the weapon gives players a low gravity effect. This negates any fall damage, and the effect is applied once players fire the weapon.

Players can purchase the Hop Rock Dualies in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 from The Scientist. The NPC roams the terrace of a building in the Sanctuary POI and sells the exotic weapon for 500 Gold Bars.

The Dub

Bunker Jonesy in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 sells The Dub for 600 Gold Bars. Players can find him near a campfire at The Joneses POI. Bunker Jonesy also heals players and sells fishing rods.

The Dub in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is an exotic version of the Double Barrel Shotgun. It packs a powerful punch, similar to the Double Barrel, but also has a small magazine size. However, the exotic version pushes back the players and enemies hit after each shot.

Marksman Six Shooter

This is the only exotic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 sold by two NPCs. Cuddle Team Leader at Camp Cuddle and Mancake at Butter Barn sell this weapon for 400 Gold Bars.

The Marksman Six Shooter is the exotic version of the Six Shooter, except it has two firing modes. The hip-fire comes with low accuracy and very high damage. When fired while aiming down the sights, the damage and firing rate decrease but accuracy increases.

Boom Sniper Rifle

To find the Boom Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, players will have to head towards Llama Homestead. Lt. John Llama sells this exotic version of the Heavy Sniper Rifle for 600 Gold Bars.

Unlike the normal Heavy Sniper, the Boom Sniper Rifle has clinger ammo. This sticks to the enemy when hit and explodes after a while. This deals heavy splash damage, not only to the enemy hit but those around him as well.

Edited by Saman