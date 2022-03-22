Where to find Dr. Slone in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Dr. Slone has finally made a comeback on the island as seen from the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 story trailer, and is looking to end things for good.

The latest season has also changed a few things about the map, and a few new POIs and landmarks have popped up due to all the drilling and chaos caused by the IO.

Slone, who was thought to be dead following the events of Chapter 2 end event, now roams the island freely with her Mythic Striker Burst Rifle. Here's a guide to where one can find Dr. Slone in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Where is Dr. Slone in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Following the story trailer for Chapter 3 Season 2, the island has now been split into two regions controlled by either the IO or the Seven. You will find Slone at The Fortress, which is located between Command Cavern and the Tilted Towers POI.

Earlier, this location was called the Happy Camper landmark from Chapter 3 Season 1. In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, it has been renamed as The Fortress and is now packed with IO guards and appears to be a huge underground drilling machine.

The POI also boasts some high-tier loot, so expect a lot of fights while dropping in the area. You will see Dr. Slone at The Fortress carrying the Mythic Slone's Striker Burst Rifle and will be the boss of the area. When fighting her, she will clone herself into two other versions, and you will have to eliminate them all to get your hands on the Mythic weapon.

She can be a tough boss to take out and will give players a run for their money. You will have to fight her sensibly and a bit cautiously. You can land on the terrace of The Fortress, which will provide you with a height advantage over Doctor Slone as players aren't allowed to build right now. Try to gather as many grenades as possible to throw at Doctor Slone and the IO Guards.

However, make sure that there are no other players in the vicinity trying to third party the fight. Once you defeat Slone, she will drop her Mythic Striker Burst Rifle, which is an automatic two-shot burst weapon. It deals 36 damage per shot, equating to 140 damage per second. It also has a Red Dot Sight which will make aiming incredibly accurate.

Edited by Danyal Arabi