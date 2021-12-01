What to expect during Fortnite 'The End' live event in Chapter 2 Season 8

With only a few days remaining for Fortnite's 'The End' live event in Chapter 2 Season 8, the stage is set for one of the biggest chapter finales in the game's history.
The upcoming live event will mark the end of Chapter 2 while also establishing the plot for the much-awaited Fortnite Chapter 3. But what will happen during the live event?
While Epic Games is keeping secrets close to its chest, thanks to leakers, we have some idea of what can be expected.
Expect something big during the Fortnite 'The End' Live Event in Chapter 2 Season 8?
Let's start with the basics. Fortnite's The End live event is scheduled for December 4, and the countdown timer is already live and ticking, revealing that the live event will begin at 4 pm ET.
The live event is said to be around 20 minutes long and will lead directly into downtime. You can join the lobby thirty minutes before the specified time.
Currently, there are several leaks about what might happen during the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event. Fort Guava has reached its completion, and it looks like the fort is fitted with some nuclear rockets on the roof. However, they aren't confirmed to be nuclear warheads just yet.
With the Cube Queen determined to destroy the island, it looks like these explosives might offer some assistance during the fight.
Popular leaker HYPEX also has information that another end-of-season trailer will be out pretty soon. Epic might release it on the very last day of the current chapter to fuel the hype.
Leaks have even pointed out that players will be left in a black hole scenario when the event ends and that the downtime will last around three days. So it's possible that Cube Queen succeeds in her task and annihilates the island altogether.
With that said, chapter-ending live events are always a big deal, and this one won't be any different. You can expect the live event to be full of twists as loopers take the last stand against the Cube Queen.