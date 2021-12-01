What to expect during Fortnite 'The End' live event in Chapter 2 Season 8

With only a few days remaining for Fortnite's 'The End' live event in Chapter 2 Season 8, the stage is set for one of the biggest chapter finales in the game's history.

The upcoming live event will mark the end of Chapter 2 while also establishing the plot for the much-awaited Fortnite Chapter 3. But what will happen during the live event?

While Epic Games is keeping secrets close to its chest, thanks to leakers, we have some idea of what can be expected.

Expect something big during the Fortnite 'The End' Live Event in Chapter 2 Season 8?

Let's start with the basics. Fortnite's The End live event is scheduled for December 4, and the countdown timer is already live and ticking, revealing that the live event will begin at 4 pm ET.

The live event is said to be around 20 minutes long and will lead directly into downtime. You can join the lobby thirty minutes before the specified time.

HYPEX @HYPEX The last "Guava Fort" stage is here, and you can see what looks like nuclear rockets on the roof 🔥 (via @ImEntoYT The last "Guava Fort" stage is here, and you can see what looks like nuclear rockets on the roof 🔥 (via @ImEntoYT) https://t.co/7uxlyrIH6m

Currently, there are several leaks about what might happen during the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event. Fort Guava has reached its completion, and it looks like the fort is fitted with some nuclear rockets on the roof. However, they aren't confirmed to be nuclear warheads just yet.

With the Cube Queen determined to destroy the island, it looks like these explosives might offer some assistance during the fight.

HYPEX @HYPEX A full trailer for the Chapter 2 Finale is planned to drop soon according to the artists that made the "Watch It All Fall" song which was featured in the teaser! (spotted by @InuJackal A full trailer for the Chapter 2 Finale is planned to drop soon according to the artists that made the "Watch It All Fall" song which was featured in the teaser! (spotted by @InuJackal) https://t.co/ApyDinNhjS

Popular leaker HYPEX also has information that another end-of-season trailer will be out pretty soon. Epic might release it on the very last day of the current chapter to fuel the hype.

Leaks have even pointed out that players will be left in a black hole scenario when the event ends and that the downtime will last around three days. So it's possible that Cube Queen succeeds in her task and annihilates the island altogether.

HYPEX @HYPEX Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.



These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol. Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol.

With that said, chapter-ending live events are always a big deal, and this one won't be any different. You can expect the live event to be full of twists as loopers take the last stand against the Cube Queen.

