Dr Disrespect may finally return to Fortnite, new Tweet suggests

A new tweet by Dr. Disrespect seems to indicate that he might be thinking of a comeback to Fortnite. Chapter 3 has been a massive success and has attracted both new and old players back onto the island.

Chapter 3 Season 1 witnessed the return of some OG locations like Tilted Towers and others, while the ongoing Chapter 3 Season 2 is impressing players with its no build mode.

Many well-known streamers and content creators have expressed their views favor the latest no-build mode, including YouTube streamer Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV.

A new tweet by Dr. Disrespect might hint at his return to Fortnite

Dr Disrespect is very expressive and upfront about his views and regularly talks his mind out in his streams or on social media. Last season, the Two-Time decided to stream Fortnite after an update, which included the return of Tilted Towers.

However, things didn't turn out as he was hoping for, and after a few hours, Doc expressed that he would never play the game again in his life. Doc's exact words were:

“I’m not f—— playing this game ever again after today.”

However, it seems like Chapter 3 Season 2 might have just the thing our Two-Time back-to-back champion was looking for, and players might finally see him back streaming or playing the game. In a recent tweet, Tfue, a famous streamer and player, said that Fortnite without building seems excellent and should be turned into a permanent thing.

Tfue's tweet said that Fortnite without building seems excellent and should be turned into a permanent thing.

Dr. Disrespect replied to Tfue's tweet by saying that the no-build is fun, and he never thought he would say such a thing about the game, "ever." His exact words being:

"It was actually fun. Thought I’d never say that about Fortnite. Ever."









Dr. Disrespect replied: "It was actually fun. Thought I'd never say that about Fortnite. Ever."









In a previous tweet, Dr. Disrespect had said: "Fortnite is revolutionary on so many levels but the most overlooked reason why it's so successful from a design/development standpoint is the second-to-second building/edit mechanic of the game. It's the game's core, creating their own fun, unique skill gap."

This isn't the first time Doc has criticized the game's building mechanics and, on many occasions, has openly talked about how Fortnite can be made more exciting and engaging.

Dr Disrespect is not the only streamer praising the new temporary no-build mode in the game. Other prominent YouTubers are also immensely enjoying and supporting this latest move.

However, with Epic temporarily removing the building and editing mechanics, Dr. Disrespect seems to be finally happy and liking the move. Whether we will see him streaming the game again is still debatable. Fans might want to keep their eyes peeled.

