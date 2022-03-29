Why stealth is more important than ever in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has had enormous implications for the game's storyline and loopers. One of the major ones is temporarily disabling all building on the island. While this move came out of the blue, it struck with the community, and even Epic is now considering adding a permanent no-build mode.

However, this temporary new change means players will have to adapt accordingly. Not being able to build a structure in the open when an enemy or a squad is attacking you has become a pretty common sight.

This, combined with the new drivable monster tanks, has given rise to stealth gameplay in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and players will need to use cover more smartly.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2's no build has made stealth gameplay a critical element of the game

The Fortnite community has been having a ton of fun with the latest no-build feature, with many saying that it should be made permanent in Battle Royale. This has made the gameplay more fun and fights more intense than ever.

However, not being able to build at command means that players will have to strategize their rotations, especially during the last few circles. Players are always at risk of being caught out in the open and getting ambushed.

That'sTuff @ThatsTuffMook #FortniteSeason2 #nobuilding Now we see whose really trash at fortnite with no building. Building was never a problem for someone who doesn't build but now we see when builders have to face us on the ground vs building a skyscraper in 10 secs. Now we see whose really trash at fortnite with no building. Building was never a problem for someone who doesn't build but now we see when builders have to face us on the ground vs building a skyscraper in 10 secs. 😂😂😂#FortniteSeason2 #nobuilding

This means that you would now have to focus more on better using a specific spot to your advantage and plan the battles accordingly. Rocks, trees, and a few other things can be quickly annihilated via bullets, meaning hiding behind them is a risky prospect.

This will only temporarily hide you from the enemy in front, meaning you will be out in the open once again. Chapter 3 Season 2 has also made tanks drivable, making stealth a necessary aspect. These tanks come fitted with missiles and turrets that can deal a lot of damage.

While the best way to tackle them is via grenades, staying hidden and not engaging can be a good approach. Finding a good cover and using stealth has slowly become a necessity, and players will need to make the best use of their surroundings.

weathers40 @weathers40 Dear @FortniteGame keep no build get rid of the tanks Dear @FortniteGame keep no build get rid of the tanks

Another good strategy currently would be to take advantage of heights. This will give you a bird's eye and also help you take down enemies like a ninja if you plan it right.

