Fortnite player gets Dr. Slone & The Foundation face to face, and the result is chaotic

The Foundation and Dr. Slone from Fortnite do not get along. While the former is the leader of The Seven, the latter is the Imagined Order's nominal head.

Both organizations have contrasting objectives, so they want to eliminate each other quickly. Dr. Slone and The Foundation have been prominent characters in the storyline for several seasons and are two of the strongest bosses in history.

Here's what happens when a player manages to get Dr. Slone and The Foundation face-to-face in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

The Foundation takes on 3 Dr. Slones in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

It is worth noting that the Foundation patrols the Sanctuary POI in Chapter 3. On the flip side, Dr. Slone roams around the Fortress region. It is almost impossible to bring them together, but YouTuber 'By Post' did it through fishing sticks.

How to bring The Foundation near Dr. Slone

"By Post" put The Foundation boss in the back of a truck and drove till The Fortress. However, the leader of The Seven got out countless times, and the creator claimed that it took them over two hours to finally reach the Fortress.

"By Post" and his teammates were using fishing sticks to pull The Foundation towards the car. They've used this strategy on many NPCs and bosses before, but for some unexpected reason, The Foundation constantly dropped out and didn't stay.

After several hours, the final showdown finally took place.

The Foundation single-handedly annihilates Dr. Slone and her clones

"By Post" first eliminated the IO Guards to make the fight between Dr. Slone and The Foundation fair. When the bosses finally came face-to-face, Dr. Slone instantly made two clones of herself, and The Foundation had to face three enemies alone.

Toejam710 📚☕️🎮 @toejam710 Do you think she’s named Dr. Slone because it rhymes with clone? 🤔 Do you think she’s named Dr. Slone because it rhymes with clone? 🤔

As soon as the battle began, The Foundation threw rocks at Dr. Slone and her clones. He missed some shots but was still able to deal damage which was enough to break the shields of the clones.

Dr. Slone deals more damage than The Seven's leader, but the latter shoots more quickly, the deciding factor in their duel. He knocked out both the clones and then easily eliminated the real Dr. Slone.

Fortnite YouTuber KORCLE also made The Foundation and Dr. Slone bosses fight each other, and The Rock emerged victorious yet again:

It is safe to assume that Dr. Slone is no match for The Foundation in 1v1 combat. However, in an all-out war, the Imagined Order might have an edge owing to its technology, army, and tanks.

