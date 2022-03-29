10 things Fortnite players absolutely dislike about Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest ones in the Metaverse. But for everything good about it, there are an equal number of flaws.

While these don't affect gameplay considerably, they upset the community. While Epic Games will most certainly address these in future updates, loopers will have to grin bear for now.

Here are ten things that most Fortnite players dislike in Chapter 3 season 2

10) Removal of Klombos

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the Klombos were vaulted and haven't been seen since. These creatures became an instant hit when first introduced to the game and have become an integral part of it.

While they don't add much in terms of gameplay, they are the cutest critters in the Metaverse. The entire community as a whole is upset with their disappearance. Epic Games needs to add them back as soon as possible.

9) Seven's Vaults being vaulted

Vaults made a comeback in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. They provide good early-game loot, enabling players to get a headstart in the match. For some unknown reason, all the Seven's vaults have been vaulted.

With the Imagined Order invading the island, having these vaults in working condition would have made sense. While one can argue that there's enough loot to be found on the island, vaults provide a safe haven for looting.

8) Limited map changes

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 didn't start strong with map changes. Aside from the numerous Imagined Order Airships, The Fortress POI, and the many craters on the map, there aren't many significant changes.

Given how drastically the map changed during Chapter 2 Season 6, and Chapter 2 Season 8, these current changes feel very trivial. Hopefully, the developers have something up their sleeves to show off during the next update.

7) Vehicles bugging out

With Fortnite Chapter 3 using Unreal Engine 5, technical glitches are bound to occur. However, throughout the previous season and the current one, bugs related to vehicles have been exponentially exploding.

Even though they usually function for the most part, at certain times, they go haywire. They either glitch out of the map or get stuck randomly. Epic Games needs to fix this issue sooner rather than later, given how important they are for mobility.

6) Difficulty getting to high ground

With the ability to build in Fortnite taken out of the equation, loopers are still trying to figure out how to reach high ground without circling the entire area. Traversing the desert biome on the map has become a hassle for many.

While this issue will be resolved once the building mechanics have been reactivated, the problem will persist in the dedicated no-build modes. Perhaps adding in some mobility items will resolve this issue.

5) Too many IO guards

When Epic Games hinted about an IO invasion in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, they weren't joking. The island is swarming with IO Guards who can use Titan Tanks in combat.

This makes the early game extremely difficult for beginners. If loopers don't die to an opponent while looting, they will be killed by an IO Guard. While the Guards are good for immersive purposes, they're not good for morale.

4) Removal of the MK-7 AR

The MK-7 AR was the highlight of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. It was the first weapon in the game to feature a first-person point of view without having a scope. Players with a steady hand can beam opponents into oblivion.

The weapon has been vaulted in the current season and is not likely to return anytime soon. Although other weapons will fill its role, the ADS feature cannot be replaced.

3) SMG meta

SMGs were broken in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and they remain so in the current season. Although Combat SMGs are not new, the Legendary Variant, added this season, shreds everything in its path.

Given how overpowered it is at close range, the developers are likely to nerf it during the next update. Alternatively, they could also buff ARs to level out the playing field.

2) Titan Tanks

When leaks regarding tanks began to surface within the community, no one could have anticipated that they would be this powerful. The Titan Tank in Fortnite is devastating at close-range.

With 2,500 hit points, taking on one of these behemoths is no laughing matter. While they can effectively be countered in battle, it takes a lot of coordination and effort.

1) Vaulting of Spider-Man Mythic item

Spider-Man was one of the reasons why so many new players rushed to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. However, the crowning jewel of the collaboration was the Mythic Web Slinger.

The amount of mobility offered to players was near limitless. With 60 uses and a low cooldown time, a skilled looper can use it to travel across the entire island without touching the ground.

