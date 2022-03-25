All IO forces locations on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 map

Over the past few seasons, Fortnite players have tangled with Imagined Order guards. Ever since they were exposed to being the enemy with Doctor Slone in Chapter 2 Season 7, the few IO guards found on the island have been hostile and extremely difficult to fight.

There were usually only a few spots that had guards. In the last two seasons, there were IO bases and other spots that spawned the guards. That's all changed now. The entire map is swarming with them and most places are not safe.

Sean FN @IlmtSeann Bro Fr killing 2 IO Guards is harder than killing Bugha Bro Fr killing 2 IO Guards is harder than killing Bugha https://t.co/ZBSEBDLG1H

For safety purposes, or if players just want to slay the guards, it's important to know where they can be found. Here's where all IO forces can be found on the new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 map.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: All IO guard locations

Players may have noticed something strange about their map in-game. There are blue and red lines running throughout the map, but there's nothing corresponding to them visible on the actual island.

These indicate territories on the map. Inside the red lines, the area is controlled by the Imagined Order. The blue lines are for the areas in which The Seven operate.

Thus, Fortnite players can venture inside or stay away from the red line areas because that's where the IO forces are. The following POIs have explicitly been taken over by IO guards as well:

Tilted Towers

The Daily Bugle

Condo Canyon

Rocky Reels

Coney Crossroads

The Daily Bugle has been taken over (Image via Epic Games)

Here, there are IO airships floating above that have a few guards patrolling them. Down below, there are also a few guards patrolling the POIs. Additionally, both The Fortress and Command Cavern are filled with guards as well as bosses.

In The Fortress, players will have to fight Doctor Slone, and Gunnar can still be found in Command Cavern. They should both be approached with caution.

There are a couple of reasons why gamers may want to infiltrate the IO locations. For starters, IO chests give pretty good loot. Second, IO guards drop Rare weapons, usually a Striker Pump Shotgun or a Stinger SMG.

Additionally, players have a milestone task this season of damaging IO forces. With 20 stages in total, Fortnite gamers will need to deal a whopping 50,000 damage to them.

It will take several trips inside IO territory to complete, but it will reward players with quite a bit of Chapter 3 Season 2 XP. IO forces will probably be there all season, but just in case, gamers should look to get to them early and often.

