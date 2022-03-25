Will Klombos return to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

The island of Fortnite is currently going through an amazing transition. Everyone is gearing up for the impending war between the IO and the Seven. The developers have also rolled out war-themed vehicles and weapons so that gamers can have all the resources necessary for the face-off.

With the release of every new season of Fortnite, gamers get certain new items. Similarly, some items have also been removed that do not fit the storyline or the theme of the new season.

The removal of Klombos in Chapter 3 Season 2 has bugged the community, and most players would like to see them back on the island. This article will discuss whether Klombos will return to the island in the near future.

Klombos may return to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 if the storyline permits

Wildlife in Fortnite has been one of the game's most interesting aspects. The popularity of the wildlife concept has compelled the developers to release new variants every once in a while.

Klombos were a recent addition to the list and were added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The giant yet adorable beasts that resembled dinosaurs quickly went on to become a favorite of gamers.

However, they have been removed in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. While most players would like Klombos to return to the island, it is quite difficult to state anything with certainty.

Chapter 3 Season 1 was based upon the IO's return to the island and tension building up between the two parties in the game. Although the island was marching towards war, the situation wasn't as dire back then, and this allowed gamers to enjoy some quality time with the Klombos.

The trailer for Chapter 3 Season 2 revealed that the IO and the Seven have already started fighting a battle for supremacy. The ongoing season has been called the 'resistance,' with loopers trying to resist the IO's aggressive policies.

It is quite evident that the ongoing scenario is not ideal for having the Klombos in the game. With war and conflict all around, players won't get much time to interact with the wildlife.

If the storyline changes in the near future, Epic may add the Klombos back to the island. For now, gamers are advised to enjoy the battle between the two forces and keep an eye on the shifting storylines.

