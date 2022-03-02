Will Fortnite remove Klombos as Chapter 3 Season 2 starts?

There are several aspects of Fortnite that make the game unique and separate it from other battle royale titles, with the presence of wildlife being one such distinguishing factor. Epic has added a variety of wild animals to the island, making it more realistic as well as fun to play in.

Klombos is the latest Wildlife added to the island, with their addition being met with a lot of excitement from the community. However, with Chapter 3 Season 1 nearing its end, gamers are eager to know whether Epic will remove the Klombos from the island as soon as the next season sets in.

Fortnite: Klombos most likely to be removed from the island soon

The v19.10 update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 brought the Klombos to the island. Fortnite players are generally interested in the game's newly added animals, and the Klombos are no exception.

Ever since their introduction, gamers have been enjoying the presence of these massive creatures. However, the community has recently expressed their concern regarding the future of the Klombos, with many wanting to know if Epic will keep them for the upcoming season or remove them from the game.

As of now, there is no official confirmation from the developers regarding this topic. Data miners have also not come across any major in-game files that might indicate the fate of the Klombos.

However, there is a fair chance that Epic Games may vault the Klombos as soon as Chapter 3 Season 2 starts. It is quite evident that the developers have a rotation policy in place for wildlife and other items, which is why we may have to bid goodbye to the Klombos at the end of the season. Similarly, the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooter may also be vaulted before Chapter 3 Season 2 commences mid-March.

Why are Klombos popular among loopers?

With the massive creatures gathering such a huge fan following in a short span of time, the popularity of Klombos is certainly quite astonishing.

Besides its hugely noticeable size and vibrant color, it also has unlimited health, making it invincible in the game. When angered, it can attack gamers, so loopers generally make it a point not to disturb them.

However, Fortnite players can feed them Klomberries, which pleases the creatures and leads to them dropping useful loot that gamers can use to gain an advantage.

