Fortnite's Unreal Engine 5 is not yet a fan favorite, here's why

Epic Games leapt from Unreal Engine 4 to 5 at the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. It gave them more freedom to create features and allowed the game to soar to new heights.
This was showcased in the trailer when Lightning Storms and Tornadoes were teased. It can even be seen during gameplay when a user flawlessly swings with Spider-Man's Web Slingers. However, not everyone seems to be happy with these changes.
Unreal Engine 5 has affected gameplay in more ways than one
While Unreal Engine 5 has drastically improvised the visuals of the game and the tools available for creation, there have been a few issues along the way.
There have been a number of bugs and glitches in the current season. Additionally, this season has seen quite possibly the highest number of technical issues in the game's lifetime, excluding those related to crashes and server outages.
To add to the woes, while players have issues in-game, creators who depend on the engine for work have had an even tougher time. According to a Twitter user known as SwagingtonD5th, the switch from UE4 to 5 was a bad decision. He wrote:
"You should see for the people who use it. I use Unreal Engine, and moving my project from UE4 to UE5 was one of the worst decisions I have made"
While this may seem like an isolated incident, the problem has affected many players in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Here's what a few users had to say about the matter at hand:
Given Epic Games' track record in the development of Fortnite Save The World and BR mode, players didn't expect UE5 to be so flawed. So, what exactly went wrong?
Unreal Engine 5 is taking baby steps with Fortnite
Looking back at the timeline, Unreal Engine 4 was released in 2014 and Fortnite was only released in 2017. The developers had a few years worth of time to experiment and find a working formula before the game went live.
However, in the case of UE5, the game transitioned in real-time when Chapter 3 began. This officially makes it the first true game using the new engine. Given that the engine is brand new, there are bound to be some performance issues - both technical and graphical.
Nevertheless, looking at the bigger picture, once these issues are taken care of, things will get better. While many players will formulate the opinion that developers are using Fortnite as a testing ground for UE5, that's likely not the case.
It's just that given how new the software is, unforeseen problems are bound to appear in the game. However, having said that, a lot of work is needed to make Fortnite better in the coming months and years.
While the community may have overlooked the problems in Chapter 3 Season 1, the next season will be scrutinized diligently. Hopefully, using the information collected over the last three months, changes will be implemented to improve gameplay and stability issues.