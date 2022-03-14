Fortnite's Unreal Engine 5 is not yet a fan favorite, here's why

Epic Games leapt from Unreal Engine 4 to 5 at the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. It gave them more freedom to create features and allowed the game to soar to new heights.

This was showcased in the trailer when Lightning Storms and Tornadoes were teased. It can even be seen during gameplay when a user flawlessly swings with Spider-Man's Web Slingers. However, not everyone seems to be happy with these changes.

We're excited to share this journey with you and are working to make this the best experience possible for the entire Fortnite community. With the arrival of Chapter 3, @FortniteGame development has flipped to Unreal Engine 5.We're excited to share this journey with you and are working to make this the best experience possible for the entire Fortnite community. With the arrival of Chapter 3, @FortniteGame development has flipped to Unreal Engine 5.We're excited to share this journey with you and are working to make this the best experience possible for the entire Fortnite community.

Unreal Engine 5 has affected gameplay in more ways than one

While Unreal Engine 5 has drastically improvised the visuals of the game and the tools available for creation, there have been a few issues along the way.

There have been a number of bugs and glitches in the current season. Additionally, this season has seen quite possibly the highest number of technical issues in the game's lifetime, excluding those related to crashes and server outages.

SimonCap @kapp_cap @HYPEX I mean they barely even used it a part from the weather system, hopefully we will see Epic use it more especially to fix bugs that have been around for ages @HYPEX I mean they barely even used it a part from the weather system, hopefully we will see Epic use it more especially to fix bugs that have been around for ages

To add to the woes, while players have issues in-game, creators who depend on the engine for work have had an even tougher time. According to a Twitter user known as SwagingtonD5th, the switch from UE4 to 5 was a bad decision. He wrote:

"You should see for the people who use it. I use Unreal Engine, and moving my project from UE4 to UE5 was one of the worst decisions I have made"

While this may seem like an isolated incident, the problem has affected many players in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Here's what a few users had to say about the matter at hand:

Madeline @NaomiLunaline Fortnite moving to Unreal Engine 5 is stupid...

there's no point to it other than making it run poorly on older computers Fortnite moving to Unreal Engine 5 is stupid...why did they do that ??there's no point to it other than making it run poorly on older computers

unai280 @unai280 @HYPEX With UE5 I have more crashes and less fps... Exactly in storm very low fps. In STW is a dissaster. @HYPEX With UE5 I have more crashes and less fps... Exactly in storm very low fps. In STW is a dissaster.

0G @0G_Static @FortniteGame Hey guys waste 10minutes looting in a game just you can die from not being able to build next to some random@rock on the map. Unreal engine dude @FortniteGame Hey guys waste 10minutes looting in a game just you can die from not being able to build next to some random@rock on the map. Unreal engine dude

NickiTheFish24 @NickiTheFish24 @HYPEX Let me go back to UE4 cuz it didn’t keep crashing @HYPEX Let me go back to UE4 cuz it didn’t keep crashing

BubbleGum @GummyPupp @HYPEX Damn u didn't even notice we were in Unreal Engine 5. @HYPEX Damn u didn't even notice we were in Unreal Engine 5.

MTNP2004_YT @mtnp2004 @HYPEX Have we even moved to UE5 yet because it still feels like UE4... clunky and unstable @HYPEX Have we even moved to UE5 yet because it still feels like UE4... clunky and unstable

Given Epic Games' track record in the development of Fortnite Save The World and BR mode, players didn't expect UE5 to be so flawed. So, what exactly went wrong?

Unreal Engine 5 is taking baby steps with Fortnite

Looking back at the timeline, Unreal Engine 4 was released in 2014 and Fortnite was only released in 2017. The developers had a few years worth of time to experiment and find a working formula before the game went live.

However, in the case of UE5, the game transitioned in real-time when Chapter 3 began. This officially makes it the first true game using the new engine. Given that the engine is brand new, there are bound to be some performance issues - both technical and graphical.

Unreal Engine @UnrealEngine



Building upon last year’s Early Access offering, Preview 1 includes improvements to performance, quality, and feature-completeness across the board. Read the full list of new updates here: #UE5 Unreal Engine 5 is now available in Preview!Building upon last year’s Early Access offering, Preview 1 includes improvements to performance, quality, and feature-completeness across the board. Read the full list of new updates here: unrealengine.com/blog/unreal-en… Unreal Engine 5 is now available in Preview!Building upon last year’s Early Access offering, Preview 1 includes improvements to performance, quality, and feature-completeness across the board. Read the full list of new updates here: unrealengine.com/blog/unreal-en… #UE5

Nevertheless, looking at the bigger picture, once these issues are taken care of, things will get better. While many players will formulate the opinion that developers are using Fortnite as a testing ground for UE5, that's likely not the case.

It's just that given how new the software is, unforeseen problems are bound to appear in the game. However, having said that, a lot of work is needed to make Fortnite better in the coming months and years.

Outlaw's Haven @OutlawsHavenFN Are you excited for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2? 🤠 Are you excited for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2? 🤠 https://t.co/P0Q8Mg0trk

While the community may have overlooked the problems in Chapter 3 Season 1, the next season will be scrutinized diligently. Hopefully, using the information collected over the last three months, changes will be implemented to improve gameplay and stability issues.

