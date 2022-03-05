Fortnite accidentally adds Save the World weapon in creative

Fortnite's early access to Save the World just stepped out of its beta phase last year, and players had to purchase it from the Item Shop to get to the roots of the game. Epic rolled out bundles that came along with the OG PVE and skins ranging from Lars to Lok Bot with quests to earn V-Bucks from.

Loopers experience an entirely different version of the game in Save The World compared to the battle royale title. The weapon gallery is something that divides both in a major way. It has elemental weapons like Fire AR and Swords for players to slay the Husk and Mist monsters and use them to defend their Homebase.

In the recent Chapter 3 update, Epic mistakenly added a famous melee weapon to Fortnite's Creative mode. The weapon causes damage so quickly that it can break the battle royale's meta if added to the island.

Fortnite accidentally adds Swords in Creative Game Mode

Famous content creator GKI, aka Glitch King, found a weapon in Fortnite's Creative game mode that was mistakenly added to the inventory by Epic. Basic Swords are weapons that are available to loopers in the Save the World game mode that they can use to defend their homebase from monsters. Over time, they can upgrade or craft these Swords which offer more damage than any melee weapon.

Weapon stats of the glitched sword shows DPS 0 (Image via YouTube/GKI)

The weapon is called Basic Sword and it has a 0 DPS in the glitched stats in the Creative inventory. This clearly shows that Epic did not update the stats of the sword and added it to the game files without refining the same.

Sword on a side slash gives significant damage (Image via YouTube/GKI)

Movement with the sword is similar to a Lightsaber that was featured in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 and inflicts 25 damage on the opponent. This melee damage is higher than the one where a single pickaxe hit deals 20 damage.

A power slash deals more damage draining the health bar (Image via YouTube/GKI)

However, a power slash, which is a charged jump attack, deals 100 damage to the opponent. This weapon can take two charged attacks to completely eliminate the opponent if shielded. The weapon has been removed from the game files, but the community can still speculate about it being added to the island in the upcoming season.

Fortnite adds more Melee Weapons in Creative

After the recent v19.40 update, Fortnite has added a wide range of melee weapons to the Creative weapon inventory. Pickaxes are the only melee weapons that loopers can use in the Battle Royale mode currently that only inflict 20 damage per hit.

After the update, weapons like Basic Sword, Mythic Blade, and Sledgehammers were added that offer way more advantage than the current melee weapons in-game. To make things interesting, Epic also added a wide array of Save the World weapons for Creative for players to enjoy.

While the current weapons imbalance in Chapter 3 Season 1 is broken and players are upset, the community is sure that Fortnite won't add Melee weapons to the looped island to worsen the meta.

