Fortnite is giving a nostalgic free reward to every Save The World player

Fortnite is giving nostalgic rewards due to a glitch that removed popular background music.

Epic Games often gives Fortnite players free rewards. These usually come in the form of cosmetics for battle royale players, but they will do the same for Save the World players from time to time.

How to claim free Fortnite Save the World reward

Players need to log in to Save the World. Any player who has purchased and played a mission on Save the World can unlock the reward free.

Save the World was the first mode created (Image via Epic Games)

Fortunately, for players who aren't necessarily playing that mode anymore, this reward will go straight into the locker of the battle royale mode. Players can equip it their and hear it in the background instead of going to Save the World mode to listen to it.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Save The World Players should've received the "Save The World" Music Pack entirely for free, unsure if everyone got this or only STW owners. Save The World Players should've received the "Save The World" Music Pack entirely for free, unsure if everyone got this or only STW owners. https://t.co/1lE2jpYGJR

Here's what Epic Games had to say on their official Save the World status report:

"One more thing before we formally kick off this Status Report. Many Commanders have enjoyed the original Save the World Lobby Track for years now! This track would play when no other Lobby Track was selected in your Locker. Unfortunately, that soothing tune seems to have disappeared recently...Well Commanders we have an update on that! To restore what was lost, the original Save the World Lobby Track will be granted to each and every one of you; it will be added to your Locker as soon as you log into Save the World."

Additionally, players who might not be able to get it can still unlock the lobby music by completing one mission in Save the World. After that, they'll be able to open the gift box and receive the track.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist



The full audio of the Save The World theme music pack! Available free to all owners of Save The World by logging into the mode!



Listen to it here: #Fortnite New FREE SAVE THE WORLD Music Pack in v19.30:The full audio of the Save The World theme music pack! Available free to all owners of Save The World by logging into the mode!Listen to it here: youtube.com/watch?v=ArU_1e… #Fortnite New FREE SAVE THE WORLD Music Pack in v19.30:The full audio of the Save The World theme music pack! Available free to all owners of Save The World by logging into the mode! 🎶🔗Listen to it here: youtube.com/watch?v=ArU_1e… https://t.co/x05iFOcf3G

It is not part of battle royale's free download for players who haven't played Fortnite Save the World. Instead, it costs about $40 for the standard version (up to $60 for the deluxe version).

