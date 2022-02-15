3 Fortnite lobby tracks everybody loves (and 3 that nobody likes)

No one will deny hearing catchy music tracks while being active in the Fortnite lobby. Epic introduced selectable lobby music in Chapter 1, which allowed the player base to select their preferred lobby music. With this introduction, Fortnite has given the loopers a chance to redeem these music packs in a season's Battle Pass or in the Item Shop.

By the beginning of Chapter 3, loopers have now come across more than 40+ lobby music tracks that can be redeemed or purchased from the game. With this collection available daily, the community have given their opinions on each lobby music and added to their taste and preferences.

Fortnite lobby tracks that everybody loves

1) Saxy Groove

Saxy Groove is an OG lobby music considered a top hit amongst the community. The music originated from the Phone It In emote. This emote costs 200 V-Bucks and was released in Chapter 1 Season 9. It has yet to make its appearance back in the Item Shop as it was last seen in 2020.

2) Coral chorus

Coral Chorus is one of the most pleasant and calming pieces of music available in Fortnite. It was available in tier 53 of Chapter 1 Season 8 Battle Pass. There also exists a glider with the same soundtrack. The cute voices of tiny corals singing were the critical element that got the loopers hooked on to it.

3) Justice

Justice is a rare music pack dedicated to the Orange Justice Emote. This is also an exclusive Battle Pass soundtrack available at Tier 24. It is known for its catchy beats and is used by various pro players in the community.

Fortnite lobby tracks that everyone dislikes

1) Banger

The Banger music did not live up to its name. It was released in Chapter 2 Season 3's Battle Pass, and is a remix of Headbanger's audio track. Though the emote is likeable, the remix version of the lobby music did not quite catch the player base's attention.

2) Axe 2 Grind

The Axe 2 Grind is an uneasy lobby track due to its scary and horror vibe. It was a Battle Pass item available in Chapter 2 Season 7. The lyrical voice in the music resembles the scary bunny Guggimon in the background. Hence it is not a very enjoyable lobby track as it causes unease to those who use it.

3) Rainy Days

One of the significant soundtracks of Chapter 1 was not received by the player base as expected. The Rainy Days lobby track is based on the "Make It Rain" emote. Though the emote was quite popular back in the day, its soundtrack wasn't adored as lobby music due to its shallow musical arrangement.

