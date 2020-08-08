When Fortnite was first introduced back in 2017, Gliders were one of the only few ways to customize your cosmetic loadout. Epic Games focused on adding new Gliders into the battle royale more so than most other cosmetics.

While there's definitely more skins and pickaxes in the current build, customizable Gliders have been around for an extremely long time. That said, there are bound to be some rare landing devices that could even date back to 2017. Today, we'll be looking at what we believe to be the five rarest Gliders in all of Fortnite.

#5 - Sir Glider The Brave

For most of the Gliders on this list, what makes them rare isn't their looks or overall appeal within the community. Instead, the time at which they were released is what makes them so rare. This is exemplified with the Sir Glider The Brave item. Released during Season 2 of Fortnite, you could only earn this Glider by reaching Tier 35 of the Battle Pass. Since a majority of players didn't start playing until later seasons, this landing device is extremely uncommon to see in today's matches.

#4 - Conquest

For the same reasons as Sir Glider The Brave, you simply don't see the Conquest Glider in many matches of Fortnite today. Granted, it's not the most well-designed cosmetic in the game but it's still a unique item.

What puts Conquest over other Gliders, however, is that items from its set, the Norse Set, do appear in the Item Shop from time to time with the exception of Conquest. The only way you could unlock is by reaching Tier 39 on the Season 5 Battle Pass.

#3 - Mako

Unlike the other two Gliders on this list, Mako wasn't available on any season's Battle Pass. Instead, this is simply an Item Shop cosmetic that doesn't really appear in the store anyway. Originally released way back in Season 1, this shark-inspired Glider isn't a part of many player's Fortnite lockers despite costing just 500 V-Bucks.

#2 - Aerial Assault One

Also coming from Season 1, this ancient Glider is one of the rarest cosmetics in all of Fortnite. It's only appeared in the Item Shop during that season so it's impossible to get at the time of writing. Like with Mako, it only costs 500 V-Bucks but there were simply not a ton of players buying items in Fortnite back in 2017.

#1 - Snowflake Umbrella

Considered the rarest of the rare on this list, Snowflake Umbrella comes in at number one. What makes this Glider so different from every other the list is that you couldn't buy this cosmetic. You had to win a match during Season 2 of Fortnite to unlock this Glider. So, paired with the fact that Season 2 was so long ago, Snowflake Umbrella couldn't even be bought, making it the rarest Glider in Fortnite.