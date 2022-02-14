3 Fortnite emotes which are completely forgotten in 2022 (& 3 that are getting popular)

Emotes are an integral part of Fortnite. They have been a part of the game since the beginning and allow players to express themselves in their own way. Over time, Epic Games has added hundreds of emotes. Some are exclusive to Battle Passes, while others can be bought from the item shop.

Sadly, it's reached a point where many emotes are slowly being forgotten. On the bright side, however, many are gaining popularity and will become permanent fixtures for players in the years to come.

These Fortnite emotes have been all but forgotten in 2022

1) Orange Justice

The Orange Justice emote was added during Chapter 1 Season 4. However, its origins are highly debated. Some state that the emote was modeled after the “Orange Shirt Kid," while others suggest it was Roy Purdy. Irrespective of who inspired it, the emote has lost much of its relevance in Fortnite.

2) Best Mates

For a while, Best Mates was a trendsetter in-game. Released as an exclusive emote for the Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass, it soon rose to prominence within the community. However, as time gradually proceeded, the emote was soon forgotten and shelved.

3) Infinite Dab

Infinite Dab was released in Chapter 1 Season 4. Given the popularity of the dab at the time, the emote was beyond popular. Priced for just 500 V-Bucks in the item shop, it was an absolute steal. However, over time, more popular real-life trends replaced the dab, and it was soon forgotten in-game as well.

These Fortnite emotes are getting popular in 2022

1) Maximum Bounce

Released during Chapter 3 Season 1, Maximum Bounce is an Icon Series emote and is part of the Melloverse Bundle. Given how popular Marshmello is within the community, it's no surprise that the emote is rapidly gaining popularity. Priced at just 500 V-Bucks, it's pocket friendly yet amazing at the same time.

2) I Like To Move It

Although the original song has been around for a very long time, the 2005 movie Madagascar popularized the song among the masses. Priced at just 500 V-Bucks, it has fast become one of the most loved emotes in Chapter 3 Season 1.

3) Lil' Monster

The only thing cooler than the Lil' Warthog emote is the Lil Monster. It is exclusive to the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass and has become one of the most used traversal emotes in-game. Given that it sits on page three of the current BP, nearly every Battle Pass owner uses this emote in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

