Why unlocking Omega lights was nearly impossible in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4

Long before Fortnite had any legitimate superheroes, they had a battle pass dedicated to their original heroes. Chapter 1 Season 4 featured heroes like Omega and Carbide. These were Fortnite's take on superheroes, because it was long before collaborations were arriving left and right. Ironically, Chapter 2 Season 4 was entirely Marvel superheroes, marking a significant change for the game.

Omega was the top skin in that season. Getting to that skin was an achievement, but there were also stages to unlock after that. Like many other battle pass skins, players could earn XP and complete challenges to unlock styles.

However, the styles for Omega, namely Omega lights, were nearly impossible to unlock. Here's why.

Omega lights style was nearly impossible to get in Fortnite

It should be noted that this skin does hail from Chapter 1 Season 4, which was a whopping 15 seasons ago. The game has changed significantly since then, and Fortnite has grown and continued to improve.

Unlocking the styles for the battle pass skins was much more difficult back in those days. Reaching level 80 was extremely difficult in and of itself. Once players did that, then they could start unlocking the styles.

For comparison, unlocking the Omega Lights style would be nearly equivalent to surpassing Level 400 in Chapter 3 Season 1. Sure, many players do that, but that's a huge task and it's one that more players miss than make.

By reaching that level, Fortnite players could have maxed out the battle pass and the bonus rewards twice each. The level that Omega Lights required was so insane that most players never reached it.

It took players most of the season to get to that level and then there was no time to get the styles. This is also because Fortnite Creative wasn't around and couldn't award XP. Additionally, there were no XP glitches, so there was no way to get easy XP.

Omega was one of the first customizable skins (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite players simply had to play the game and complete challenges, which was hard enough to do. Players that do have the Omega Lights style should consider themselves lucky.

