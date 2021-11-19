How to get free Radiohead music pack in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

A collaboration with Radiohead is happening in Fortnite with a free music pack available for users.

This is one of the more unexpected crossovers that has taken place in the Fortnite Battle Royale universe. Many fans are welcoming it, though, as lobby music has become more and more accepted and popular.

Well, Epic Games and Radiohead have put together a digital art show of sorts. It is to showcase the artwork and recordings of Radiohead's Kid A and Amnesiac albums. Those who download the experience will unlock the free music pack in Fortnite.

How to get the free Radiohead x Fortnite music pack from the KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION

The promotion is only available for Fortnite players on PC and PlayStation 5. Both systems will have the KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION app to download, and is how players will get their reward.

They can head to the Epic Games website, the Epic Games Store, or the PlayStation Store to locate the KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION app. It is completely free to download.

Make sure your PlayStation account is linked to your Epic Games account if you are looking to receive the Fortnite music pack on PS5. If it is, just download the app and the Radiohead Lobby Track is yours.

The Radiohead Fortnite track is the song "Untitled v1" from the band's Kid A Mnesia anniversary triple album release. After players have downloaded the application, they just have to log into Fortnite.

Players will receive a notification that they have acquired the Radiohead music pack reward and set it as their lobby track. Along with that, players can find a free Loading Screen based on the Kid A album cover art in the Fortnite Item Shop.

The loading screen is available from November 18, 7:00 PM ET, to November 22, 7:00 PM ET. However, it is unknown if there is a time limit on receiving the Radiohead music pack in Fortnite.

