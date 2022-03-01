Fortnite Update v19.40 patch notes: International Women's Day, Imagined Order versus The Seven, and more

With the Fortnite 19.40 update in progress, the downtime is still in session and the servers are offline. While no major map changes or storyline progressions have been leaked, a few interesting things have shown up.

They pertain to the upcoming International Women's Day celebrations and the upcoming war between The Seven and Imagined Order. Aside from this, there are a few minor updates that will occur in-game as well.

Fortnite update v19.40 patch notes

1) Halley and Leelah skins

To celebrate International Women's Day 2022 in Fortnite, Epic Games is introducing two new skins to the game called Halley and Leelah. It's unclear if they will impact the storyline in any way or will remain as skins.

In addition to skins, it seems that the Moon will turn into a pink heart to celebrate the occasion. Currently, it is unknown how long this will last in-game.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Fortnite Intel @FNBRintel International Women's day sky (The moon has been replaced with a heart) #Fortnite International Women's day sky (The moon has been replaced with a heart) #Fortnite https://t.co/hbMtRDUOEN First look at the sky and the heart moon that will appear during International Women's Day on March 8! twitter.com/FNBRintel/stat… First look at the sky and the heart moon that will appear during International Women's Day on March 8! twitter.com/FNBRintel/stat…

2) The impending war

Soon after the IO set up camp on the island, leakers were under the impression that a war was brewing. As it turns out, they were right. In an audio clip, The Scientist can be heard talking to Paradigm where he said:

"Soon we will be at war with the Imagined Order. The Seven will lead the way and it is my sincere hope that you will follow us into battle when that day comes."

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Audio Leak | Scientist Audio Log 6



#Fortnite Audio Leak | Scientist Audio Log 6 #Fortnite Leaks 🔉 Audio Leak | Scientist Audio Log 6#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks https://t.co/rnSUyoKM9M

While the war between the two factions may begin in the next few days, the main battle will no doubt be sometime during the next season. With brand new mechanics and tanks being added to the game, things are about to get crazy soon.

3) New style for Joy and Aura

Aura has been a popular skin in-game ever since she was added in. Given her sleek style, players use her a lot in competitive gameplay. It would seem that Epic Games is finally ready to give her a new style in-game.

Alongside a new style for Aura, the popular Joy skin is getting an additional style as well. Created by concept artist DahjaCat, it is the first skin in-game that brings attention to vitiligo.

4) Loot Chicken

HYPEX @HYPEX There will be a new type of chicken that carries loot around, it might be ingame already but if not then it's for next season. Also Klombos can now sneeze out chickens with a rare chance! There will be a new type of chicken that carries loot around, it might be ingame already but if not then it's for next season. Also Klombos can now sneeze out chickens with a rare chance!

Wildlife was introduced to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. This includes boars, raptors, frogs, and chickens. When eliminated, they provide some crafting materials and meat to heal.

In a strange turn of events, the developers have decided to add a new type of chicken in-game. These ones will carry loot that players will be able to acquire after eliminating them. There's also a chance that Klombos will sneeze out a chicken every now and then.

