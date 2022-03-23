5 things that were secretly vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has arrived with a ton of changes to the meta. The Spider-Man crossover is over, and new characters from the Marvel universe have entered the game.

From the looks of it, Epic Games has focused more on mechanics, weapons, and vehicles in Chapter 3 Season 2. Map changes haven't been the highlight of the season as players are expected to adapt to no building, new weapons, and Parkour.

On that note, here are five things that have been secretly vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Major items that were removed with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

1) Klombo

Klombo monsters are the most adorable species in Fortnite history, and the competition isn't even close. In Chapter 3 Season 1, loopers loved messing around with Klombos and using their blowholes to glide around the map.

However, Klombos aren't present on the Chapter 3 Season 2 map, and it is evident that players are distressed over it. As of now, the reason behind the removal of Klombos is unknown.

It is worth noting that alongside Klombos, the Klomberries have been vaulted as well.

Tabor Hill @TaborTimeYT Wonder why they vaulted Klombo and his berries... Wonder why they vaulted Klombo and his berries... https://t.co/QEca7TT6tL

2) Weather mechanics

Weather mechanics like Tornadoes have been removed from Chapter 3 Season 2. Back in Season 1, the Tornadoes clearly troubled loopers by destroying POIs and annihilating buildings, trees, and anything that came across them.

Snipex @FNBRSnipex



- Coney Crossroads has been also occupied with the I.O Blimp, Tank, Tents, Barricades and more... #Fortnite "Coney Crossroads"- Coney Crossroads has been also occupied with the I.O Blimp, Tank, Tents, Barricades and more... #Fortnite "Coney Crossroads"- Coney Crossroads has been also occupied with the I.O Blimp, Tank, Tents, Barricades and more... https://t.co/h2pMNQk2fL

It seems like the Tornadoes were removed to incorporate the newly introduced IO Blimp POI. The flying POI wouldn't be able to survive tornadoes for obvious reasons.

3) MK Seven Assault Rifle

The MK Seven AR dominated Chapter 3 Season 1 with its fast firing speed, explosive damage per second, and accurate ADS. Players heavily used the weapon, but it is safe to assume that the Spray and Pray meta won't be prevalent in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Epic Games will soon release a new over-powered shotgun, and the MK Seven isn't available through loot. Interestingly, leakers like iFireMonkey discovered that anyone who stored the MK Seven in a tent in Chapter 3 Season 1, can still use it.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Images VIA If you had the MK-Seven in your tent before Chapter 3 - Season 2 launched (not including the mythic version), it is still in your tent!Images VIA @Wayneboiiiiii If you had the MK-Seven in your tent before Chapter 3 - Season 2 launched (not including the mythic version), it is still in your tent!Images VIA @Wayneboiiiiii https://t.co/X11DFxcRHV

4) Pizza Party

It won't be an overstatement that healing was in its best state ever during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Items like Med Mist and Pizza Party helped players in getting massive amounts of health and shield within seconds.

However, Pizza Party consumable items that could heal entire squads and provide them with up to 50 shield have now entered the vault. The item might return as the season progresses.

5) Machine Pistol

Another weapon that added to the dominance of spray weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, has been vaulted. The Machine Pistol was introduced through the mid-season update, and loopers were amazed to witness its explosive damage, range, and fire rate.

HYPEX @HYPEX Some unvaulted Items:

- Drum Shotgun

- Revolver (with less kick back)

- Thermal AR (full auto now)

- Sockwaves

- C4s

- Thermal Fish



Soon to be unvaulted:

- LMG

- Infantry Rifle

- Heavy Sniper



Some vaulted Items:

- Heavy Shotgun

- Machine Pistol

- Flare Gun

- Sticky Grenade Some unvaulted Items:- Drum Shotgun- Revolver (with less kick back)- Thermal AR (full auto now)- Sockwaves- C4s- Thermal FishSoon to be unvaulted:- LMG- Infantry Rifle- Heavy SniperSome vaulted Items:- Heavy Shotgun- Machine Pistol- Flare Gun- Sticky Grenade

The Machine Pistol was claimed to be overpowered, and it has now been vaulted. However, the developers might bring it back with some changes in the near future.

All in all, the response towards Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has been mixed so far. Some loopers love the new meta that is based on mobility and aiming, while others want the developers to emphasize map changes more.

Edited by Danyal Arabi