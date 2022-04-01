How to unlock the Fighting Pit in Weird West

Weird West is certainly weird—an isometric action game set in the wild west with a dark fantasy vibe and RPG elements. Werewolves and zombies abound, not many can survive this ordeal. It’s also narratively driven and the story unfolds between multiple characters.

That’s the kind of recipe that breeds imaginative locations, situations, and stories. And imaginative they are, like the questionable characters running the Fighting Pit. Players can come across it fairly early on in Weird West, though they struggle to find a way in.

Some areas in the Weird West require a trigger, and the Fighting Pit is one such place. Here’s what has to be completed before the Fighting Pit is unlocked.

Weird West: Reach the second chapter to unlock the Fighting Pit

To trigger the Fighting Pit on the overworld map, Weird West requires that you finish a portion of the main story. If you are still experiencing the events of the first chapter unfolding, then the Fighting Pit isn’t accessible until the second chapter.

The area itself is full of bandits that walk about. Speaking with them alludes to the less than scrupulous characters wanting people to join in on the fun. Or, at the very least, pay to watch. Obviously the former is where the fun lies.

For those who have not yet found the Fighting Pit, it’s located in the northwest portion of the El Castillo Desert, just as its boundary meets the nearby forest. The Fighting Pit’s icon is indicated by a slithering snake baring its fangs.

Before you leave the Fighting Pit for good, it would be advantageous to grab the Golden Ace of Spades. There are a total of three Golden Ace of Spades in the Fighting Pit, which are:

Golden Ace of Spade #1 : While in Pain’s room, pilfer through the cabinets. There’s one hidden inside.

: While in Pain’s room, pilfer through the cabinets. There’s one hidden inside. Golden Ace of Spade #2 : When you are underground, you’ll come across a chalkboard. Nearby is a trunk. Open it for another Golden Ace of Spade.

: When you are underground, you’ll come across a chalkboard. Nearby is a trunk. Open it for another Golden Ace of Spade. Golden Ace of Spade #3: In the same area where the trunk is located, is a Brown Leather Journal. Next to that is the third and final ace of spade for the Fighting Pit.

It’s important to take the time to find Golden Ace of Spades in Weird West due to the perks they can provide. And since there isn’t much else to do at the Fighting Pit past its importance in the story, picking them up should be the pin for this area before moving on.

