Clash of Clans March 2022 perks revealed

Clash of Clans is a multiplayer strategy game in which players use Elixir, Dark Elixir, and Super troops, constructions, defenses, pets, and heroes to assault and defend bases.

The creator of SuperCell is known for releasing monthly season challenges that allow players to acquire new hero skins, as well as additional resources like Gems, Elixir, Gold, and Magic Items.

The March 2022 season challenge was recently announced, allowing players to acquire Magic Items such as Book of Heroes, Gems, Gold, and the Shadow Champion hero skin.

Both a free and paid Gold Pass will be available for the March season challenge, which will assist players in obtaining more rewards. In this article, we'll go over all the perks of the March 2022 season challenge.

March Season Challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans March Season Challenges are here, and this month a Champion emerges from the Shadows!



March Season Challenges are here, and this month a Champion emerges from the Shadows!

Enjoy all the rewards this Season has to offer, Chiefs! 🤗

Season Challenges are in-game challenges that players must perform in order to progress and improve their gear. Season Challenges are open to all players with a Town Hall level of 7 or higher.

They're similar to Clan Games, except that instead of the entire Clan, each individual wins rewards for themselves. Each exercise should be completed on its own.

The in-game description for Season Challenges is as follows:

"Complete individual challenges each season and get tremendously rare rewards!"

Silver and Gold are the two tiers of the Season Challenge. The former is free and open to everyone, however, the Gold tier is a paid version with significantly more awards. There are a few items that are solely available to Gold Pass holders, such as Hero Skin and Extra Resource Storage.

March 2022 Season Challenge Rewards

Players who complete 2600 challenge points and buy the Gold Pass can unlock all the rewards that include the Book of Heroes, additional resources and the new Hero Skin.

Players can earn a maximum season bank of 25000000 Gold, Elixir, and 250000 Dark Elixir. They get a lot of perks like a 1 gem donation, 20% training boost, 20% hero boost and much more. Players can also earn a lot of additional Magic Items like Book of Heroes, various Potions, and Hammers as rewards for completing the season challenge. In a previous article on March 2022 Clash of Clans hero skin expected Shadow or Master Royal Champion, it has finally been revealed that players will get the Shadow Champion Hero Skin.

Finally, players should complete all the season challenges to earn maximum resources for the Clash of Clans base. However, the Gold Pass to unlock the Legendary Shadow Champion skin.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul