How perks and abilities work in Weird West

Players can embark on a wonderful supernatural adventure in Weird West, acquiring and developing several unique skills and perks along the way.

The game has no experience points to gain or levels to grind through. There are a handful of characters players can choose from, all with their own abilities and a pool of perks.

Players can improve in Weird West by upgrading their abilities, perks, gear, and more. Perks and abilities are arguably the most important aspects of the game as they can help players in exploration and combat.

How abilities work in Weird West

A look at the Abilities page (Image via Devolver Digital)

Abilities can be unlocked by using Nimp Relics. Typically, an ability costs just one or two Nimp Relics.

A Nimp Relic is a stringy item that emits a purple glow. It can be found throughout the game world.

Additionally, players can obtain Nimp Relics as quest rewards or as loot from some powerful enemies. They can also buy them from certain merchants.

Using Nimp Relics can unlock different abilities. No ability is given to explosives and throwables. However, abilities are available for the weapon categories of pistol, shotgun, rifle, bow, and melee. Each character also has abilities that are specific to them.

Players can simply head to the ability menu to see what abilities are available, what they do, and how many Nimp Relics they cost. From there, they can select one to unlock, and it can then be used.

How perks work in Weird West

A look at the Perks page (Image via Devolver Digital)

Perks are different from abilities in Weird West. They require Golden Ace of Spades Cards to upgrade. These cards can be obtained in the same way as Nimp Relics. They are yellowish-orange in color and are found across the game world.

Perks come with three tiers. The first tier costs one card, the second costs three cards, and the third costs five cards. Each tier boosts the benefit of a perk.

There are no unique perks to a character. Each character shares the same perks in Weird West. These range from health upgrades to combat assistance such as faster movement, quick reloads, or higher jumps.

Players can head to the character menu to view the perks that are available and how many Golden Ace of Spades Cards they require. Players can then begin to unlock perks and upgrade them.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh