The best starting abilities in Weird West

Weird West adds a dark fantasy tone to the wild, wild west as it features bizarre creatures, cursed objects, and the Fighting Pit.

Weird West has RPG elements, such as weapons, gear, and abilities of varying rarity. What matters most, aside from a decent weapon, are the abilities that players invest in.

While Weird West does not have experience or levels, it does have Golden Aces of Spades and Nimp Relics. Both items ultimately allow players to choose the skills that best fit their playstyle.

Weird West: The best starting abilities for each playable character

1) Bounty Hunter

The Bounty Hunter has four unique abilities: Roundhouse Kick, Shrapnel Mine, Charm, and Quicker Thinker. Unfortunately, half of her abilities can be tossed out.

The best of her four abilities are as follows:

Shrapnel Mine : Leaves behind an explosive trap. Good in cramped spaces and when enemies chase you down.

: Leaves behind an explosive trap. Good in cramped spaces and when enemies chase you down. Charm: Convinces enemies to be your ally for eight seconds. This is fantastic early on when it’s just you against the wild west.

2) Pigman

The Pigman’s unique abilities are best implemented with melee weapons. He has Feed On Corpses unlocked by default. His other abilities are Putrid Cloud, Rubber Skin, Unstoppable Charge, and Shockwave.

The best out of his four abilities are as follows:

Rubber Skin : Activate to repel bullets for 10 seconds, which can also ricochet and hit enemies.

: Activate to repel bullets for 10 seconds, which can also ricochet and hit enemies. Shockwave: An AoE stun that also damages enemies around the Pigman.

You can also experiment with Pigman’s Unstoppable Charge in Weird West, but it’s limited to one target. It’s really handy if you pair it with a shotgun.

3) Protector

The Protector has the least number of unique abilities in Weird West. His abilities are Surefooted, Cousin Bear, and Western Wind.

Surefooted lets him move faster and reduces noise, but it’s useless, even for stealth builds. This leaves two decent abilities:

Cousin Bear : Summons a bear. A fantastic first ability if you want some extra protection.

: Summons a bear. A fantastic first ability if you want some extra protection. Western Wind: Summons a tornado around the Protector that can be directed. It also has elemental properties based on the environment.

4) Werewolf

The Werewolf’s abilities are a double-edged sword in Weird West. These include Shapeshift, Feed On Corpses, Yeb’s Invisibility, Yeb’s Fire, Inun’s Strength, and Inun’s Healing. The problem with the last three abilities is that they can harm you just as much as they can damage the enemy.

Yeb’s Fire, for example, deals fire damage in an area but can also hurt you if you’re too close. Inun’s Strength is an aura that boosts your defense as well as your enemy's if they are close. Inun’s Healing does the same, except it is an aura that heals.

If you have the Werewolf as an ally later on, keep them at a distance and use Inun’s Strength and Inun’s Healing.

5) Oneirist

Out of all the characters in Weird West, the Oneirist doesn’t have a single useless perk. Her abilities are Summon Wisps, Shift, Spirit Ward, and Astral Projection.

With that said, the skills you’ll want to unlock as soon as possible are:

Spirit Ward : Creates a shield that absorbs damage, which is converted into health.

: Creates a shield that absorbs damage, which is converted into health. Shift: Teleports the Oneirist. When she reappears, it stuns enemies in an area around her re-entry point. Best complemented with a shotgun.

