Best female characters with active abilities in Free Fire

The characters add a unique dimension to Garena Free Fire's overall gameplay. They have particular abilities which can be classified into two major categories: active and passive. While the first one must be activated manually, the latter is always enabled.

Due to the sheer number of characters and various combinations, players might find it difficult to select the optimal character. Below is a list of the female characters in the game with an active ability.

Best female Free Fire characters with an active ability

3) Clu

Clu (Image via Free Fire)

Tracing Steps is a great ability and can collect the information of the enemies around the players. Upon activation, it can locate the foes within a 50m rate but are not prone or squat. It will last for 5 seconds, while the cooldown is set at 75 seconds. One additional perk is that the entire team receives this information.

At the highest level, all aspects of this ability are improved; range increases to 70 seconds, duration to 7.5 seconds, and the cooldown comes down to 60 seconds. Having a player in the team with Clu's ability can be advantageous in the final few zones.

2) A124

A124 (Image via Free Fire)

A124's ability is similar to K's. The difference is that the Thrill of Battle converts a large chunk of EP to HP directly within a few seconds and does not have an option to receive EP. At level 1, the ability converts 20 EP into HP within four seconds, and the cooldown is 10 seconds.

The Thrill of Battle will convert 60 EP to HP at the highest level in four seconds, and the cooldown remains the same.

Users who cannot purchase characters like Alok and K can obtain a combination of A124 for 6000 gold or 399 diamonds to pair with Miguel. The former can convert EP quickly, while the latter provides EP after every kill.

1) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Xtreme Encounter received a buff in the OB32 update regarding the duration and additional damage. This active ability provides 80 HP though temporarily and also offers 80% increased damage to the Gloo Walls and shields. Gamers will enjoy these perks for 15 seconds and the cooldown is 150 seconds.

Xayne will inflict 130% additional damage on Gloo Walls and shields at its full potential. At the same time, the cooldown is reduced to 100 seconds.

Gamers can utilize it in several ways while engaging in gunfights. For instance, they can activate the ability before rushing on the enemies with additional HP.

