How to top up Free Fire diamonds from all available sources in 2022

Diamonds and gold are the two primary in-game currencies accessible to users in Free Fire. The former is required by the community mainly to gain exclusive items such as the Elite Pass. However, there is a cost associated with them, and users must pay real money for the top-up.

Many new players who are just getting started in the game aren’t generally familiar with the specific steps needed to complete the purchase. This sometimes leaves them confused.

Free Fire guide: How to top up diamonds in 2022

There are two methods to top up diamonds, and they are listed below:

1) In-game top-up center

The in-game top-up center is the main way to acquire the premium currency in Free Fire. Players can follow these steps to utilize it:

Step 1: First, gamers must start Free Fire. After the lobby screen appears on their screen, they can press the ‘+’ option beside the ‘Diamond’ icon.

Step 2: Clicking on that will redirect individuals to the in-game top-up center, where they must next choose the required number of diamonds they wish to purchase.

Step 3: After they complete the payment for the diamonds, the respective amount of in-game currency will be added to their accounts.

Price of diamonds

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

INR 250 – 310 diamonds

INR 400 – 520 diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

2) Websites

Top-up websites have also emerged as a great option to buy diamonds. However, two of the most used ones — Codashop and Games Kharido — are currently unavailable.

Nonetheless, gamers can still use SEAGM to purchase in-game currency. They can visit the website, select the top-up for their country and then complete the payment to acquire the diamonds in their accounts.

Users must note that they should always complete top-ups from trusted websites.

Rewards for buying diamonds (top-up events)

After purchasing diamonds, there are top-up events that give free rewards (Image via Garena)

Top-up events are perfect for those users who like to buy diamonds as they offer additional rewards upon completing the purchase. At the time of writing, the ‘Demi Wings Top-Up’ is running, and gamers can obtain the following:

Burning Flap Loot Box: Buy 100 diamonds Demi Wings Backpack: Buy 300 diamonds

