How to get rare Demi Wing skin for free in Garena Free Fire this week

Top-up events incentivize Free Fire users to purchase diamonds. To put it simply, they provide additional rewards to players who purchase a set quantity of in-game currency during a specified period. This has become a regular component, with a new one almost immediately replacing the previous one.

After completing the second iteration of the SpaceSpeaker Top-Up, the developers are back with the new Demi-Wings Top-Up. It features two attractive rewards, including a bag with special effects and a loot box.

New Garena Free Fire top-up event provides Demi Wings backpack for free

Demi Wings Top-Up event has already begun within Free Fire, and players can benefit until 27 January 2022. There are two rewards that users may earn after acquiring 300 diamonds while the event is underway.

The latest top up event in the game (Image via Garena)

The exact rewards available are as follows:

Top up 100 diamonds to receive Burning Flap Loot Box

Top up 300 diamonds to receive Demi Wings backpack

The loot boxes and bags are effectively free, with users only required to pay for diamonds. They will not have to spend any in-game currency since they will obtain rewards through the event section after meeting the top-up requirements.

As a result, users can purchase diamonds worth INR 100 for the loot box, while a top-up is worth INR 250 for the exclusive backpack.

How to get free rewards from the top-up event

Here is a complete guide to top up to attain the rewards

Step 1: Players can open Free Fire and access the top-up section by clicking the diamond button.

The top up prices (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they have to purchase the required pack, keeping in mind the requirements for the top-up event. Once they have made the payment, diamonds will soon be credited to their account.

Step 3: Users can access the events and select Demi Wings Top-Up. Finally, press the claim button to get the rewards.

This backpack is in a league of its own, and it comes with a unique effect that is comparable to that of the Flame Draco Backpack. This will be activated if the player jumps constantly.

As a result, this top-up event offers a wonderful bargain to gamers who are looking forward to purchasing diamonds this week.

